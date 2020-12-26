Library introduces cake pan collection for checkout

Experienced bakers and those looking to learn have a new resource in the Gretna Public Library.
The library announced its new cake pan collection on Dec. 14.
“Unique collections are not a new thing in libraries,” said Krissy Reed, Gretna Public Library director. “All over you will see libraries finding interesting ways to meet the needs of people in their communities. Some libraries check out power tools, seeds, neck ties for job interviews, educational toys, telescopes and yes, even cake pans.
“We wanted to add another unique collection to our circulation materials — similar to our board games and ukuleles — for quite some time, but having the proper amount of space to house the collection has been the biggest issue for us.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, GPL’s buildings have been closed for the better part of the year, allowing librarians to work on what Reed calls “a long overdue collection weeding project” as it navigates offering curbside service.
“The completion of this project created a space large enough that we could finally explore adding potential new collections,” Reed said. “Cake pans seemed like a good fit for our community, because through our programs and circulation of books, a real interest that people have is learning a new skill and baking in general. Baking is also something enjoyable to do as a family or on your own. The downside of baking though, is buying and then storing pans and materials that you may only use every so often.
“That is where the Library is stepping in: let us store the pans for you, and you can just borrow them as you wish!”
Currently, the collection includes about 40 pans, ranging in different shapes and sizes, as well as cookie cutters and cake decorating items. The pans were ordered from a restaurant supply store so the materials could hold up to heavy usage.
Pans can be viewed through the library’s catalog at gretnapubliclibrary.org. Two pans may be checked out per card for one week at a time.
To reserve a cake pan, log into your library account or contact the library at 402-332-4480 or gretna.library@gmail.com.
“As part of developing this collection, we will be strengthening our books about baking, specifically those that call for the use of the types of pans that we have in our collection,” Reed said.
GPL also hopes that members of the community will donate any unique pans that they would like to make (such as characters.) To arrange a donation, call the library and ask to speak to the cataloging librarian.