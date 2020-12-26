Library introduces cake pan collection for checkout

Experienced bakers and those looking to learn have a new resource in the Gretna Public Library.

The library announced its new cake pan collection on Dec. 14.

“Unique collections are not a new thing in libraries,” said Krissy Reed, Gretna Public Library director. “All over you will see libraries finding interesting ways to meet the needs of people in their communities. Some libraries check out power tools, seeds, neck ties for job interviews, educational toys, telescopes and yes, even cake pans.

“We wanted to add another unique collection to our circulation materials — similar to our board games and ukuleles — for quite some time, but having the proper amount of space to house the collection has been the biggest issue for us.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, GPL’s buildings have been closed for the better part of the year, allowing librarians to work on what Reed calls “a long overdue collection weeding project” as it navigates offering curbside service.