Longtime educators celebrated upon retirement from GPS

“If they thought the students were going to benefit, Gretna would find a way to fund it,” she said, noting Quiz Bowl as an example. “Somehow, some way, they’re going to find the funding to do that for the kids. I’ve loved the support.”

Sparks said she always knew she wanted to be a teacher and started coaching early on, though she wasn’t sure what grade level she’d end up in.

“I try to instill in my students, if you’re not a voice for yourself, if you don’t believe in yourself, no one else will and that they have to be a self-learner,” she said. “My highlight is always seeing where those kids go, where their adventure leads them.

“Sometimes I have to step back, get out of their way and just provide them the tools so they can achieve their goals in life and where I see that they have, that’s a ‘wow.’ Just knowing that you have a small piece in that… that’s the ‘wow.’”

Sparks said she will miss the students, staff and administration — her second family.

“Gretna has a reputation of putting students first,” she said. “They have that acceptance of all students. That’s why I’ve stayed here for 31 years… it’s that family feel.

“But, I won’t be that far away.”