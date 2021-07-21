Masks will be optional for GPS students returning this fall

He said by putting all the money toward the reading curriculum, it frees up some money elsewhere in the budget to add some staff, particularly in special education at the middle school level.

The CARES Act funds make up 1.5% of the annual budget. GPS has three years to spend the money.

“It just really made sense to spend it all at once,” Lightle said. “It was on the list anyway. This allowed us to ease the pressure we were going to feel and freed up money so we could also run a full, three-week summer school for students, which we’ve never done.”

GPS will receive public input on its website on both the CARES Act funding allocation and the return to learn protocols. The information can be found under the COVID-19 Updates tab at gpsne.org.

“We understand the year has been difficult for everyone,” Lightle said. “We understand the very diverse opinions. We will continue to do the best we can as we focus on the kids and try to make sure their school year is as successful as possible.

“Everybody is ready to move forward and get back to normal, whatever normal is. We also understand we need to be cautious, but there is definitely an excitement from everyone to see the students’ faces back in the building as we continue to navigate this pandemic."

