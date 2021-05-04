Planning Commission Digest

At its April 27 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission:
• Recommended approval of a conditional use permit to allow automotive repair, sales and service in the flex space zoning district. Husker Diesel is planning a move into the space, generally located north of Highway 6 and east of 234th Street.
• Recommended approval of a revised preliminary plat and final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture and mixed-use commercial to R-4 highest density residential and mixed-use commercial for a subdivision to be known as Kayda Corner, generally located at the northwest corner of 192nd Street and Highway 370.
• Recommended approval of a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to R-4 highest density residential for a subdivision to be known as Lincoln Ridge, generally located west of 216th Street and south of Lincoln Road.
• Recommended approval of a preliminary plat and rezone from flex space and I-1 light industrial to highway commercial and I-2 heavy industrial for a subdivision to be known as Highway 31 & I-80 Business Park No. 2, generally located west of Highway 31 and north of Platteview Road.
• Recommended approval of a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to R-2 medium density residential and R-4 highest density residential for a subdivision to be known as Parkview, generally located on the northwest corner of 204th Street and Capehart Road.
• Recommended approval of the proposed amendments and updates to the City Comprehensive Plan to amend the sections and provisions regarding the Transportation Plan including street designations and classifications, future right-of-way requirements, transportation policies, access management policies and transportation corridor protection policies.
The Planning Commission meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Currently, there is no meeting scheduled for May. For meeting updates, agendas, Zoom info or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George