Planning Commission Digest

At its April 27 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission:

• Recommended approval of a conditional use permit to allow automotive repair, sales and service in the flex space zoning district. Husker Diesel is planning a move into the space, generally located north of Highway 6 and east of 234th Street.

• Recommended approval of a revised preliminary plat and final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture and mixed-use commercial to R-4 highest density residential and mixed-use commercial for a subdivision to be known as Kayda Corner, generally located at the northwest corner of 192nd Street and Highway 370.

• Recommended approval of a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to R-4 highest density residential for a subdivision to be known as Lincoln Ridge, generally located west of 216th Street and south of Lincoln Road.

• Recommended approval of a preliminary plat and rezone from flex space and I-1 light industrial to highway commercial and I-2 heavy industrial for a subdivision to be known as Highway 31 & I-80 Business Park No. 2, generally located west of Highway 31 and north of Platteview Road.