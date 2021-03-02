Public questions transparency at recent school board meeting

Discussion quickly turned from the new hire to a potential lack of transparency or mistrust with the administrative office.

Bartram attended the meeting to ask if the board had discussed the findings of a recent teacher survey, as he had not seen it discussed publicly.

He said that through the survey — sent out to members of the Gretna Education Association, the local teacher’s union — many responses indicated a level of mistrust or lack of communication between staff and upper administration.

“The consensus is that we need to be more transparent with what we’re doing,” Bartram said.

About 60% of teachers are a part of the GEA and about 85% of them responded to the survey.

In the future, Beran said he would like the survey to be sent out to all teaching staff — not just GEA members — so that everyone is aware of what’s going on.

“With social media, there are times where we have to tell everybody… parents, staff, everyone at the same time, otherwise it gets out on social media that some know and others don’t,” Beran said. “If it’s information for everybody, we put it through our system and everybody finds out at the same time.”