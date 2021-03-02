Public questions transparency at recent school board meeting

Public comment prompted some spirited debate Feb. 22 at the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
Some Gretna residents attended the meeting to question the board on its hiring process after its Feb. 8 approval of a new administrative job and its hire, Pat Phelan, for the role in the same action item.
Some were concerned they had not heard about the new position until a hire was announced. Board members said the role has been in the works for years: a board goal for the past six.
“How can you say you have the most qualified person?” asked Chris Bartram, who said he was concerned the job was never posted for applicants. ”And, certainly, maybe it is, but by not publicly posting it, a taxpayer-funded job, I think that’s where the frustration built up among community members.
“It seems to be that most positions below the administrative level are all posted and people have to apply and go through that process. I think that’s what generated the community concern around the meeting. By not doing that, you eliminate consideration of people who may have qualifications, may be of diverse backgrounds.”
Justin Knight, Gretna Public Schools attorney with Perry Law Firm, said the district is not legally required to post new jobs.
“They can if they want to, but they are not legally required to,” Knight said.
In this instance, Superintendent Rich Beran said the district hired who they believed to be the most-qualified candidate.
“He was selected because he’s the best guy out there,” Beran said in a previous interview with the Breeze.
Bartram suggested that GPS take direction from nearby districts like Springfield-Platteview Community Schools, which he said has gone out of its way to seek staff and community input on what they’re looking for in their next superintendent.
A superintendent search may be approached differently, but in the day-to-day hires, Beran said he does not see GPS involving the public in the hiring process.
“We’re still going to hire the best people we see out there,” Beran said. “Our job is to find the best people for this district and hire them, and that’s why we’re hired.”
Some proposed a potential conflict of interest with Phelan’s hire: he will oversee the district’s construction, formerly working for the schools’ contracted architect DLR Group.
Bryan Clark, pastor at Gretna Baptist Church where Phelan has attended and served on the deacon board for more than a decade, spoke to Phelan’s character, also noting that procedures were in place to separate Phelan from his former employer, eliminating that potential conflict.
Discussion quickly turned from the new hire to a potential lack of transparency or mistrust with the administrative office.
Bartram attended the meeting to ask if the board had discussed the findings of a recent teacher survey, as he had not seen it discussed publicly.
He said that through the survey — sent out to members of the Gretna Education Association, the local teacher’s union — many responses indicated a level of mistrust or lack of communication between staff and upper administration.
“The consensus is that we need to be more transparent with what we’re doing,” Bartram said.
About 60% of teachers are a part of the GEA and about 85% of them responded to the survey.
In the future, Beran said he would like the survey to be sent out to all teaching staff — not just GEA members — so that everyone is aware of what’s going on.
“With social media, there are times where we have to tell everybody… parents, staff, everyone at the same time, otherwise it gets out on social media that some know and others don’t,” Beran said. “If it’s information for everybody, we put it through our system and everybody finds out at the same time.”
Beran said that some of those emails were being blocked by spam filters, causing some people to feel out of the loop.
“We’ve tried to fix (issues) as we find out about them,” he said.
Also at its Feb. 22 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
• Heard public comment from Gretna High School students Brianna Miner and Eric Chatham, who approached the board to ask that an orchestra program be implemented at the high school, also information on how an orchestra program would benefit students. The students were accompanied by GHS English teacher Laura Enos.
• Approved the retirement of Lori Wewel and the resignation of Jennifer Hascall.
• Approved the teaching contracts of Hollie Amburgey, Teresa Andrews, Abigail Beach, Zachary Burton, Nicole Comstock, Ashley Hergott, Kaitlyn Moore, Stacy Peters, Heidi Peterson, Kylie Pohl, Gabriel Rohde, Maci Wingard and Jamie Wredt.
• Approved the administrative contracts of Paul Duin, special education director, and Kirsten Troester, Harvest Hills principal.
• Approved the design development for phase two of the Gretna High School stadium project. Focused on the ballfields at the high school, the project includes installing turf, updating the dugouts and expanding seating. The long jump/pole vault portion of the project was incorporated into phase one of the project and is expected to be completed soon. The district has budgeted $2.9 million for the project — funds collected as part of an $85 million bond approved in 2018 — with construction expected to get underway this summer (with parts potentially getting underway this spring.)
• Approved the design development for phase two of the Gretna Elementary School renovation project. Phase two focuses on the kitchen and gym at GES. The building, which utilizes its original kitchen, will see a near gutting and revamp of the kitchen area as the district tries to make it as similar to the other elementary school kitchens as possible. A new cooler and freezer will be installed. The gym will be used as a staging area for construction equipment and once the kitchen is completed, the gym area will be updated. This project is expected to begin over the summer and lunch will likely be bussed in for the first few weeks of school
The board also heard the mid-year principal report, as well as reports on the upcoming Cognia (accreditation) visit and construction.
The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agenda or past meeting minutes, visit gpsne.org.