Registration open for 'Tails and Tales' summer reading program

Registration is open for the Gretna Public Library's summer reading program, slated to kick off at the end of May.

This year's theme is "Tails and Tales."

"We're celebrating animals this year, all kinds of animals from all over the world," said children's librarian Jennifer Lockwood.

Children's summer reading events will kick off with local favorite Wildlife Encounters.

"Our special events will all be virtual this year," Lockwood said. "Wildlife Encounters will be doing a virtual show for us. The Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District will also do a show with animals they have as well. We also have NASA doing a session on our return to the moon and the next step to take us to Mars."

While most events will remain online, Lockwood said there will be a children's storytime each week held in person in Peterson Park under the new picnic shelter. The Third through Fifth Grade Book Club will also meet face-to-face.

"This year is a bit of a hybrid," Lockwood said. "We are sticking with a lot of it as virtual but we are pleased to be able to do some things outside as well as at the main library. We are pleased to be transitioning back to in-person programming but we're being very cautious about it."