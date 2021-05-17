Registration open for 'Tails and Tales' summer reading program

Registration is open for the Gretna Public Library's summer reading program, slated to kick off at the end of May.
This year's theme is "Tails and Tales."
"We're celebrating animals this year, all kinds of animals from all over the world," said children's librarian Jennifer Lockwood.
Children's summer reading events will kick off with local favorite Wildlife Encounters.
"Our special events will all be virtual this year," Lockwood said. "Wildlife Encounters will be doing a virtual show for us. The Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District will also do a show with animals they have as well. We also have NASA doing a session on our return to the moon and the next step to take us to Mars."
While most events will remain online, Lockwood said there will be a children's storytime each week held in person in Peterson Park under the new picnic shelter. The Third through Fifth Grade Book Club will also meet face-to-face.
"This year is a bit of a hybrid," Lockwood said. "We are sticking with a lot of it as virtual but we are pleased to be able to do some things outside as well as at the main library. We are pleased to be transitioning back to in-person programming but we're being very cautious about it."
"Something we're doing a bit differently this year than we have in the past, we will be providing some activity kits to send home for prekindergarten and elementary kids," Lockwood said. "We have a limited number of kits available that people can register for, pick them up and take them home to do the activities."
These kits are to replace the craft projects often offered by the library each summer. Fifty kits are available each week for each age group (2 to 5 and grades kindergarten through fifth.) Registration for each week starts the Wednesday before.
Participants will again track their reading online through the READsquared app, which the library implemented last year. All age groups will be on READsquared this year. To create an account, download the app in the app store or visit gretna.readsquared.com.
Paper options are still available upon request for all ages beginning May 28. Booklets do not require a library stamp before prizes can be collected.
In the app, prizes will always unlock the following Monday. Weekly prizes from businesses can be collected each week or any time before Aug. 31.
The children's event scheduled is as follows:
Family Storytime will meet every Tuesday from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. on Facebook Live and every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in Peterson Park. Join the Storytime Facebook Group to see the Facebook Live each week. For the event in Peterson Park, some picnic table seating is available, or bring a chair or blanket. All ages.
BiblioBop Storytime will meet every Wednesday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in Peterson Park. Bring a chair or blanket. All ages.
Third through Fifth Grade Book Club will meet twice a month at the main library on June 14, June 28, July 12 and July 26. Registration is required. The library will provide the books. Two time sessions are available: one from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and another from 5 to 6 p.m.
Family Book Club will meet June 21 and July 19 from 5 to 6 p.m. via Zoom. Open to grades kindergarten and up. Books will be provided for the first 12 families to register. Anyone who has read the book is welcome.
Wildlife Encounters will be held May 28 frpm 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. via Zoom. Meet and learn about some awesome animals. Registration is required and can be completed on the library website.
Unicorns: Break the Cage (Talewise) will be held June 4 from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. via Zoom. This horse knows in his heart he's a unicorn. Can he stand up for himself and his friends? Registration is required.
Animal Adaptations (Papio NRD) will be June 18 from 3 to 3:45 p.m. via Zoom. Find out the amazing ways these animals survive in the wild. Registration is required.
Grossology (Omaha Children's Museum) will be held July 9 from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. via Zoom. Our bodies are gross — but they also make for some cool science. Registration is required.
Return to the Moon (NASA) will be held July 22 from 5 to 6 p.m. via Zoom. Recommended for ages 6 and up. Hear how NASA is going to take us back to the moon. Registration is required.
A Zoo Tale & Tails (Henry Doorly Zoo) will be held July 23 from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. via Zoom. Learn wonderful Native American tales and meet the animals who star in them. Registration is required.
This year's teen events will remain largely online, though the teen book clubs will resume in person.
"It's exciting since we haven't had one in person in awhile," said teen librarian Grace Rempp.
The teen event schedule is as follows:
Take and Make Candy Sushi will be held June 3. Register on Survey Monkey to receive the supplies to make candy sushi as well as information about Japanese cuisine and the history of sushi.
Macrame Bird Feeder Tutorial will be June 7. Log into Facebook or visit the library's YouTube channel to watch a video on how to make a bird feeder out of rope and an orange.
Teen Game Night: Among Us will be June 11 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Find out who among us is murdering our crew members in this online collaborative secret role game.
High School Book Club will meet June 23 and July 21 from 3 to 4 p.m. Register on Survey Monkey. The June book will be "On the Come Up" by Angie Thomas. The July book will be "Patron Saint of Nothing" by Randy Ribay. This event will be in person.
Middle School Book Club will meet June 30 and July 28 from 3 to 4 p.m. Reigster on Survey Monkey. The June book will be "It Ain't So Awful, Falafel" by Firoozeh Dumas. The July book will be "Breakout" by Kate Messner. This event will be in person.
Take and Make Blackout Poetry will be July 1. Register on Survey Monkey so you can stop by the library and pick up materials to make your own blackout poetry. Post your creations online with the tag #GPLBlackoutPoetry.
Bubble Tea Tutorial will be July 6. Log into Facebook or visit the library's YouTube channel to learn how to make your own bubble tea from home. Impress your friends with this very Instagram-worthy beverage.
Teen Game Night: Jackbox Games will be July 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. You'll need another device that will allow you to go to jackbox.tv while we play so you can submit your answers.
YA Genre Trivia will be July 13 from 3 to 4 p.m. Meet on Zoom to test your knowledge on the YA genre. Questions will range from Harry Potter to Percy Jackson to Sarah Dessen. Come well-read.
The adult program utilizes summer learning BINGO, which can be completed virtually on READsqaured or on paper.
Adult books clubs will continue to meet over Zoom. A new Spice Club, also meeting through Zoom, invites participants to explore cooking with featured spices each month.
"They'll be able to register and sign up to get a spice kit that includes the spice and different recipes, if they want to use them, as well as a pamphlet on the history of cooking with that spice," said Ashley Suey, adult services librarian.
The adult schedule is as follows:
Book Smart Book Club will meet July 1 and Aug. 5 from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required. This year's books are "The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek" by Kim Michele Richardson and "My Not So Perfect Life" by Sophie Kinsella. Those who are registered will receive books. Spots are limited.
Spice Club will meet June 7, July 6 and Aug. 2 from 6:15 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required. The spice for June is turmeric; curry powder is July and paprika is August.
Open Shot Video Editor Tutorial will be held June 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required. Learn to edit videos on free open source video editor similar to iMovie. Registration ends June 14 at 1 p.m.
As the Page Turns Book Club will meet June 24 and July 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required. This year's books are "The Girl You Left Behind" by Jojo Moyes and "Before She Knew Him" by Peterson Swanson. Those who are registered will receive books. Spots are limited.
NASA's Artemis Program: Our Return to the Moon will be held July 22 from 5 to 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required. All ages. Join Patricia Moore, communication strategist for NASA's Artemis program to learn about our return tot he moon and future mission to Mars. Live Q-and-A will follow the registration. Registration ends July 19 at 2 p.m.
A library card is not required to attend events or participate, only to check out books from the library. For more information or to register, visit gretnapubliclibrary.org.