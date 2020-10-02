Robot newest resident at Azria Health Gretna

A local senior care facility is making strides when it comes to innovation and technology.

Azria Health Gretna is the first of a three Omaha metro-area facilities to pilot an Ohmni Robot, supporting a telehealth robot program.

The $3,000 robot was obtained through a Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program grant at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and has been roaming the halls of the Gretna care facility for more than a month.

“It’s been just a nice pick-me-up,” said Natalie Manley, a physician at UNMC in the geriatrics divison, and medical director for patient care at Azria Health Gretna. “It’s been fun for everybody to have something new, exciting and fun. It’s been a good morale booster.”

As improvising telehealth becomes increasingly important in today’s world, Manley said she was eager to find ways to improve telehealth care at the facility.

“I think the current pandemic has kind of forced us to do things we previously wouldn’t have, just out of pure necessity,” Manley said. “I wanted to find some way to get in, even if I can’t physically be present.”