Schaefer's tips featured in TV segment

Gretna Public Schools’ Food and Nutrition Services Director Sharon Schaefer is once again in the spotlight.

Schaefer spent time in early July flying to Chicago to film for “First Taste TV,” co-created and co-hosted by Amanda Venenzia and Marlon Gordon.

“Just like all other industries, our training conferences are canceled from COVID,” Schaefer said. “They felt that creating a digital platform or filmed platform of education and product knowledge would help fill that gap.”

While developing content for the TV show, Venezia and Gordon wanted to provide some culinary segments to break up the product information and training that makes up the bulk of First Taste TV’s episodes.

This segment, called Chef Check, features Schaefer in a kitchen, offering tips and tricks to school nutrition professionals. Clips range from 30 seconds to 3 to 5 minutes.

“It’s almost like an educational commercial break,” Schaefer said. “If what I’m teaching just relates really well to something that came up on the talk show portion, they can pop into Chef Check for a moment to teach that lesson to school nutrition folks. Some of the shorter clips are very social media friendly and can be used to promote the registration and interaction with ‘First Taste TV.’”

Schaefer was first exposed to TV production as a preteen, when her dad took her — per her request — to New York City to get an agent.

Growing up in New Jersey, Schaefer began working in modeling and commercials as a hobby.