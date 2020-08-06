Schaefer's tips featured in TV segment

Gretna Public Schools’ Food and Nutrition Services Director Sharon Schaefer is once again in the spotlight.
Schaefer spent time in early July flying to Chicago to film for “First Taste TV,” co-created and co-hosted by Amanda Venenzia and Marlon Gordon.
“Just like all other industries, our training conferences are canceled from COVID,” Schaefer said. “They felt that creating a digital platform or filmed platform of education and product knowledge would help fill that gap.”
While developing content for the TV show, Venezia and Gordon wanted to provide some culinary segments to break up the product information and training that makes up the bulk of First Taste TV’s episodes.
This segment, called Chef Check, features Schaefer in a kitchen, offering tips and tricks to school nutrition professionals. Clips range from 30 seconds to 3 to 5 minutes.
“It’s almost like an educational commercial break,” Schaefer said. “If what I’m teaching just relates really well to something that came up on the talk show portion, they can pop into Chef Check for a moment to teach that lesson to school nutrition folks. Some of the shorter clips are very social media friendly and can be used to promote the registration and interaction with ‘First Taste TV.’”
Schaefer was first exposed to TV production as a preteen, when her dad took her — per her request — to New York City to get an agent.
Growing up in New Jersey, Schaefer began working in modeling and commercials as a hobby.
“In college, I did an internship at Food Network,” she said. “That kind of combined the interest I had when I was younger with my love of food.”
Schaefer believes her previous experience made her an ideal candidate for “First Taste TV.”
“I’m able to do the pre-production script writing and food styling,” she said. “It’s more than somebody just saying ‘Action!’ and reading your lines. I was able to help them cover the before, during and after-production aspects.”
Episodes began streaming last week.
“I’m really happy to fill a little of a gap,” Schaefer said. “Every school nutrition professional is required to complete a certain amount of training and a lot of that comes from conferences.
“‘First Taste TV’ is a free and accessible way for us to get those continuing education hours, which I think will be a relief for school nutrition professionals throughout the country. They’re already looking at Season 2. So far, the response has been tremendous.”
Schaefer was also recently recognized by the Chef Ann Foundation, a national nonprofit that promotes healthy foods and salad bars in schools.
She was nominated for the Foundation’s Hero Highlights segment, where she completed a phone interview. A Q-and-A with Schaefer was then shared on the Foundation’s website.
“When I’m recognized as Sharon Schaefer, it’s really, truly a recognition for the entire Gretna Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services team,” she said. “I am nothing without them.
“We go out on a lot of limbs in Gretna. We don’t wait for everybody else to try the next thing, the newest thing or the most challenging thing. When we meet as group, we never talk about what would be the easiest thing, we always talk about what would be the right thing to do for both students and employees.”
Schaefer and her staff strives to “make great choices,” and this recognition helps push them to continue taking on challenges that make GPS families happy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!