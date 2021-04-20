School Board Digest

At its April 12 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
• Approved the resignations of Jason Larson and Patrick Hays.
• Approved the teaching contracts of Blair Burson, Lindsay Coffey, Alexandra Ellis, Claire Foster, Tyler Garder, Margaret Koke, Jordan Lorenz, Shane Miles, Jennifer Spink, Emily Warden, Ethan Wick, and the administrative contract of Kendra Schneider.
• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to the contract for the construction and installation of a self-provisioned fiber network to connect the new Harvest Hills Elementary and new maintenance building with the existing fiber network. The board then approved an E-Rate contract with TJ Cable in the amount of $733,170 with a 40% return through the E-Rate program.
• Approved the network upgrade contract with 20/20 Technologies in the amount of $349,399.50 with a 40% return through the E-Rate program.
• Approved the MCL Construction base bid in the amount of $1,056,600 with the alternate in the amount of $16,160 for the Gretna Elementary phase 2 construction project.
• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to the amendment to the construction management at risk contract between the Gretna Public School District and Meco-Henne Construction Company regarding the guaranteed maximum price proposal for Gretna High School Phase 2 Construction Project. Added scope to the project, along with escalating costs of raw materials puts the guaranteed maximum price at nearly $3.9 million. The cost is higher than the district originally budgeted for the project, but does fit into the budget when contingency and lower costs on other projects are factored in.
• Gave tentative approval to the high school volleyball team to attend a summer camp in Colorado this summer, keeping in mind that a change can be made due to COVID guidelines at the time of the trip.
• Approved the Metropolitan Community College course change for the upcoming school year. A course requirement change was made by MCC, in which the core requirements dropped English Composition 2 and instead substituted College Biology (or American History.) Thus, Gretna High School will now offer American History 1 and 2, which will work in combination with the English Composition class to give students the best alternative to completing most of the core requirements for MCC while still in high school.
The board then heard an update on ongoing construction projects throughout Gretna Public Schools.
The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month.
— Rachel George