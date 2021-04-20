School Board Digest

At its April 12 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved the resignations of Jason Larson and Patrick Hays.

• Approved the teaching contracts of Blair Burson, Lindsay Coffey, Alexandra Ellis, Claire Foster, Tyler Garder, Margaret Koke, Jordan Lorenz, Shane Miles, Jennifer Spink, Emily Warden, Ethan Wick, and the administrative contract of Kendra Schneider.

• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to the contract for the construction and installation of a self-provisioned fiber network to connect the new Harvest Hills Elementary and new maintenance building with the existing fiber network. The board then approved an E-Rate contract with TJ Cable in the amount of $733,170 with a 40% return through the E-Rate program.

• Approved the network upgrade contract with 20/20 Technologies in the amount of $349,399.50 with a 40% return through the E-Rate program.

• Approved the MCL Construction base bid in the amount of $1,056,600 with the alternate in the amount of $16,160 for the Gretna Elementary phase 2 construction project.