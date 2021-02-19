School lunch menus now offered in app

Gretna Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services has launched NutriSlice, a new app that allows parents to view school lunch menus.

“It’s a little more relevant way for families and teens to connect with the menus,” FANS Director Sharon Schaefer said in January.

Menus also feature photos, nutrition facts and more, allowing for a more interactive approach.

Schaefer said the monthly paper menus will still be provided through the end of the school year, when staff will re-evaluate the need for paper copies. Menus can also be printed through the app.

To download the app, search “NutriSlice” in the app store or Google Play.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.