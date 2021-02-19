 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School lunch menus now offered in app
0 comments

School lunch menus now offered in app

Gretna Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services has launched NutriSlice, a new app that allows parents to view school lunch menus.

“It’s a little more relevant way for families and teens to connect with the menus,” FANS Director Sharon Schaefer said in January.

Menus also feature photos, nutrition facts and more, allowing for a more interactive approach.

Schaefer said the monthly paper menus will still be provided through the end of the school year, when staff will re-evaluate the need for paper copies. Menus can also be printed through the app.

To download the app, search “NutriSlice” in the app store or Google Play.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pancake feed set for Sunday
Gretna

Pancake feed set for Sunday

Gretna Boy Scout Troop 363 will host a pancake feed Feb. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S. 216th St.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert