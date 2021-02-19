School lunch menus now offered in app

Gretna Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services has launched NutriSlice, a new app that allows parents to view school lunch menus.
“It’s a little more relevant way for families and teens to connect with the menus,” FANS Director Sharon Schaefer said in January.
Menus also feature photos, nutrition facts and more, allowing for a more interactive approach.
Schaefer said the monthly paper menus will still be provided through the end of the school year, when staff will re-evaluate the need for paper copies. Menus can also be printed through the app.
To download the app, search “NutriSlice” in the app store or Google Play.