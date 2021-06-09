School supply assistance registration open

Those seeking assistance from The Dragon’s Closet School Supply Drive must register by June 12.

The program is open to students entering kindergarten through 12th grade at any of the Gretna Public Schools buildings.

Back-to-school supplies can be picked up from The Dragon’s Closet, 317 Paradise Drive, on Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., unless a different arrangement is made. Free clothing will also be offered at this event.

To register, email thedragonsclosetgretna@gmail.com with the following information: grade entering for the 2021-2022 school year, first letter of last name, gender, name of school attending.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.