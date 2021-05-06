Skills & Grilles to return May 15

Gretna High School’s SkillsUSA chapter will again partner with the Meadowlark Model A Club Ford Club for the annual Skills & Grilles Car, Truck and Tractor Show.

The show will be held May 15, rain or shine. Registration is open from 9 a.m. to noon with awards at 3 p.m.

Cost to register a vehicle for show is $15 for adults and $5 for the high school class. The event is free and open for the public to attend.

“We want younger kids to get involved in the car hobby so we tried putting a lower cost for the kids to show off a car they’re working on or a car their proud of to try and promote the interest in the hobby,” said SkillsUSA program adviser Jason Novotny.

With a small portion of car show proceeds to benefit GHS’ SkillsUSA chapter, the SkillsUSA students will also have concessions for sale and a 50/50 split-the-pot raffle to raise additional funds.

The biggest SkillsUSA fundraiser each year, funds are used to offer a largely subsidized cost to students who wish to attend leadership conferences, along with state and national competitions.

The students also participate by making award plaques for the event, designing and creating the plaques using a laser engraver.