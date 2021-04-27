Skrdla inducted into Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame

Gretna High School girls basketball coach Jerome Skrdla was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame on April 18.
The ceremony was a year in the making, with Skrdla named to the Hall of Fame in 2020.
“I was very surprised and honored,” Skrdla told a Gretna Breeze reporter last year. “It’s kind of a different feeling than anything else. You look up to so many people who have been inducted in and sometimes you just don’t ever feel like you are ever considered at a level of being included in a group like that, so it’s a really different feeling and it’s hard to fully describe the emotion.
“I’m thrilled, I’m humbled, I’m honored and all those emotions.”
Skrdla’s coaching career began with the Kearney Catholic football team in 1977. After five years coaching football, he took up coaching girls basketball, seeing state titles in 1984 and 1985. He also coached Kearney Catholic to a state championship in boys track in 1986, and was runner-up in 1985.
Skrdla made his way to Fort Calhoun and eventually to Gretna in 1994, earning a state title in 2006.
It’s a long way to come for a man who didn’t originally see himself coaching basketball.
“I always thought the sport was too up and down and one of those emotional types of sports,” Skrdla told the Breeze in 2020. “Then in about my third or fourth year of teaching, Kearney Catholic had an open assistant position and since I was always hanging around the gym anyway, they asked if I would help out. I stepped in and a couple years later the coach left and I took the head coach position.
“I never really cared about what sport I coached. I always knew that I was coaching athletes and they all have different philosophies and motivations. So, I never had any special desires.
“I also liked football for the strategy, I liked track for the individual efforts and building the team out of that aspect. In basketball it became about the excitement.
“There’s always a way you can get better, so every sport has had its pluses.”
With 44 years of coaching under his belt, Skrdla doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.
“We’re so proud of him and happy he’s finally getting the recognition he deserves,” said Matt Curtis, Gretna High School assistant principal and athletic director. “He’s been around this game for so many years and impacted so many people around the community. He is not one that is demanding this recognition. He just strives to be a good person and a good coach. It’s well-deserved.
“We’re lucky to have him around and excited to see what he does with our program moving forward.”