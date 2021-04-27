Skrdla inducted into Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame

Gretna High School girls basketball coach Jerome Skrdla was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame on April 18.

The ceremony was a year in the making, with Skrdla named to the Hall of Fame in 2020.

“I was very surprised and honored,” Skrdla told a Gretna Breeze reporter last year. “It’s kind of a different feeling than anything else. You look up to so many people who have been inducted in and sometimes you just don’t ever feel like you are ever considered at a level of being included in a group like that, so it’s a really different feeling and it’s hard to fully describe the emotion.

“I’m thrilled, I’m humbled, I’m honored and all those emotions.”

Skrdla’s coaching career began with the Kearney Catholic football team in 1977. After five years coaching football, he took up coaching girls basketball, seeing state titles in 1984 and 1985. He also coached Kearney Catholic to a state championship in boys track in 1986, and was runner-up in 1985.

Skrdla made his way to Fort Calhoun and eventually to Gretna in 1994, earning a state title in 2006.

It’s a long way to come for a man who didn’t originally see himself coaching basketball.