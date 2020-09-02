Southeast Nebraska Community Wildfire Protection Plan completed

The Southeast Nebraska Community Wildfire Protection Plan for Butler, Cass, Gage, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Sarpy, Saunders, and Seward Counties has been completed. The plan was prepared with the collaboration of counties, emergency managers, fire departments, natural resources agencies, and individuals.
This plan is intended to enhance collaboration and communication among the various agencies and organizations who manage fire in southeast Nebraska, and to help them effectively prepare for and respond to wildfire.
Landowners in counties that adopted the plan are eligible to apply for federal and state cost-share funds for vegetative fuels reduction and other hazard mitigation efforts in at-risk areas within the CWPP boundary. The plan may also provide increased opportunities for counties, municipalities, and rural fire districts to seek grant funding for activities related to fire protection.
The plan, part of a statewide network of Community Wildfire Protection Plans, provides information useful to both local emergency responders and those from outside the area who provide mutual aid. The CWPP consolidates and relays critical information needed for responders in unfamiliar terrain.
The final plan is available online at nfs.unl.edu/documents/CWPP/Southeast.pdf.
Questions may be directed to sbenson4@unl.edu or 402-684-2290.
