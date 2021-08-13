The Dragon's Closet sends 200-plus students back to school in style

The Dragon's Closet Back-To-School Giveaway was held Aug. 7.

The program offers free backpacks, school supplies and clothing to each student that is pre-registered for the program. This year, 108 individual students were registered.

After community members shopped an Amazon list that shipped donations directly to The Dragon's Closet organizer Rachel Eastman, she sent 100-plus handwritten letters to businesses in town.

The response was overwhelming, with numerous business donations pushing event success over the top. Business sponsors included Metro Stars Gymnastics, Meylor Chiropractic Gretna, Kona Ice of NE Omaha, AgWest Commodities, Napa Auto Parts, Bark Club, J Paul Goldenstein CPA, Roeder Mortuary Gretna, Woof Creek Little Dog House Barkery and Pawtique, Gunny's Chihuahuas, Rental City Omaha, The Acts 2 Church, H&H Lawn and Landscape, Omaha Live Hydration Spa Rockbrook, Intergrative Chiropractic & Functional Medicine, The 37th State, Dynamic Physical Therapy, HoppyKidz! Inflatable Rentals and Carnival Games in Omaha, KW ELITE Keller Williams Gretna, Super Cuts Gretna and Great Clips Gretna.

From the donation checks, Eastman was able to go out and purchase more supplies, providing more than enough for the 108 students registered. Each student's supplies cost about $45.