Venture Crew returns from Montana high adventure trip

The Gretna Venture Crew 363 recently returned from a high adventure trip to Montana in mid-July. The five Scouts — Caleb Prince, Collin Graham, Henry McQueney, Walker Lee and Owen Lee — along with three leaders — Rich Beran, Tori Winter and Cindy Mefford — flew to Bozeman.
They rented a van, bear cans and purchased bear spray and isobutane fuel, then drove to the lower Hyalite Creek camp site. This gave them time to organize their backpacks for the next day. Each pack weighed anywhere from 34 to 45 pounds. This year four of the Scouts were new to the Crew and three of them had never backpacked before. They quickly learned lighter packs are better. A pack should weigh no more than 1/3 of the person’s weight which is hard to do.
Wednesday, they got on the Hyalite Creek Canyon Trail & backpacked about 7.5 miles to the lake which included stopping at three or four beautiful waterfalls along the way. The trail climbed about 2,100 feet in elevation and crossed several streams. They set up camp next to the lake and were one of only two groups that were camped at the lake that night.
Thursday morning they saw a coyote hunting on the other side of the lake. He was pouncing on something, maybe fish? The Scouts did a day hike up 1,800 feet in elevation gain over two miles to Hyalite Peak. Part of the trail was covered by snow which made it a little more challenging. At the top they were rewarded with beautiful 360 degree views. Back at camp, the Scouts practiced lighting a fire with no matches. They also played a lot of card games & a dice game called “Pigs.”
Friday they got up early, packed up and headed down the trail. The original plan was to hike down and then backpack up another trail. They decided that 10-plus miles of backpacking in one day would be a bit much so once they were back down, they needed to find some place to camp. Luckily they found a great campsite for dispersed camping, which is free. They set up camp and played more games until a light rain drove them to their tents.
Saturday they day hiked about 5.5 miles to Emerald Lake. Some took a nap while Caleb, Collin and Mrs. Mefford hiked around the lake which only took about 15 minutes. Then all of them hiked another mile to Heather Lake which was less populated. Caleb, Collin and Mrs. Mefford went to hike around the lake and ended up in a meadow. They saw a snow field and decided to slide down the hill. It was cold but a lot of fun.
After the hike around the lake, they picked up the other half of the group and hiked back down to the trailhead. They stopped at Palisade Falls which involved a short but steep hike, but it was worth it because the falls were very tall and pretty. In all the group hiked 13-15 miles that day.
Sunday they packed up and headed to Bozeman. They went to a Grizzly Rescue which was informative and a sure way to see a grizzly!
The Scouts also voted to go to the American Museum of Computers and Robotics. They learned a little about everything from the first moon landings and how messages were encrypted, to how imagery was used to study the environment and how robotics are used for a wide variety of purposes.
After the museum, they drove to Pony, Montana to the Hot Potosi Springs campground. The site was next to the river, which was serene. After setting up, some of the Scouts located the natural hot springs about 1.5 miles away across a meadow. On the way back to camp a moose crossed within 20 feet in front of them.
On Monday, while it was still chilly, they hiked back to the natural hot springs & soaked in about 85 degree water. They saw a moose in the meadow. After lunch, they hiked two miles and up 1,100 feet to the top of South Willow Creek Trail.
On Tuesday they packed up and headed out. After stopping for ice cream bars in Harrison, they drove to the Bozeman Hot Springs Campground. This was like a “parking lot” campground — camp sites only about 6’ apart. After setting up, they went to the hot springs pool and spa. It had 12 pools ranging from 54 degrees to 106 degrees. The water felt pretty great, especially on sore muscles. They went back again after dinner.
Wednesday they packed up once more and headed to downtown Bozeman. They walked around and did a little shopping, plus checked out the ACE Hardware so Caleb could compare it to Gretna’s ACE Hardware. They ate their traditional end-of-trip burger meal at Backcountry Burger. That meal always tastes great after a week of granola bars and dehydrated food.
The Venture Crew is a co-ed Scouting organization for youth ages 14 to 20. Every year the young adults choose where they want to go and what activities they want to do. They plan the trip and coordinate fundraising to pay for the adventure.
Check out our Facebook page: facebook.com/VentureCrew363. Anyone interested in joining the Crew, call Cindy Mefford at 402-310-5183.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!