Venture Crew returns from Montana high adventure trip

Friday they got up early, packed up and headed down the trail. The original plan was to hike down and then backpack up another trail. They decided that 10-plus miles of backpacking in one day would be a bit much so once they were back down, they needed to find some place to camp. Luckily they found a great campsite for dispersed camping, which is free. They set up camp and played more games until a light rain drove them to their tents.

Saturday they day hiked about 5.5 miles to Emerald Lake. Some took a nap while Caleb, Collin and Mrs. Mefford hiked around the lake which only took about 15 minutes. Then all of them hiked another mile to Heather Lake which was less populated. Caleb, Collin and Mrs. Mefford went to hike around the lake and ended up in a meadow. They saw a snow field and decided to slide down the hill. It was cold but a lot of fun.

After the hike around the lake, they picked up the other half of the group and hiked back down to the trailhead. They stopped at Palisade Falls which involved a short but steep hike, but it was worth it because the falls were very tall and pretty. In all the group hiked 13-15 miles that day.

Sunday they packed up and headed to Bozeman. They went to a Grizzly Rescue which was informative and a sure way to see a grizzly!