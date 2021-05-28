Gross Catholic’s summer legion baseball season officially underway

The Peitzmeier Demolition-sponsored Gross Catholic senior legion baseball team began their season with a 1-2 record. They’ll compete in the 2021 Skyhawk classic tournament at Skutt Catholic on Saturday, May 29, through Monday, May 31.

The Cougar-led roster features many of the same players from their most recent spring team as they continue to gel as a team and build off spring’s successes. Their first contest against a tough Mount Michael Benedictine team ended in a 6-1 loss on May 22.

Gross’ legion team then hosted an Omaha Northwest squad last Tuesday, May 25, and left the diamond for the evening with a big first win of the summer legion season. The lefty-pitcher Kyle Capece was off to a hot start as he fanned five batters through only two innings while the Cougars’ offense poured in eight runs. Capece finished with nine strikeouts and only gave up one hit as the Peitzmeier-sponsored Cougars won 15-2.

Their next contest was against a tough Papillion-La Vista South-led team that is fresh off a NSAA Class A state tournament berth in the spring. Unfortunately, Gross was unable to string two wins together as the high-powered offense from PLVS walked away with a 10-4 win.

The Cougars’ will look to improve their summer legion record as they prepare for their upcoming first-round Skyhawk classic matchup against Skutt’s Arbor Bank team on Saturday, May 29, at 7 p.m. Sunday features a 4:30 p.m. matchup with Lincoln Pius X while Memorial Day is booked with a 2:00 p.m. rematch against Mt. Michael. The two other teams in the tournament are Lincoln Southwest and the Omaha Spikes.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.