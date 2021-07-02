Gross legion squad bounces back from tough loss with walk-off win

The Gross legion baseball squad, sponsored by Peitzmeier Demolition, has struggled stringing together wins this summer, but bounced back after a heart-breaking loss in impressive fashion with a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh inning over Elkhorn North on Wednesday, June 30.

Wednesday’s action began with a matchup against the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs at Fricke Field at 5 p.m., a game previously scheduled for Tuesday night but postponed due to wet field conditions. Despite playing at Fricke, the Peitzmeier Cougars were the home team that night but unfortunately gave up an early lead in their 6-4 loss.

Garrett Siemsen was the starter on the bump for Gross against Papio. He pitched for a complete six innings and allowed zero earned runs while striking out seven. Nick Boring was the team’s top producer at the plate with had two hits, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored.

Immediately following the rescheduled Papio game, Gross then had to travel to Elkhorn North for a matchup against the Wolves as part two of the doubleheader. Cougar ace Kyle Capece got the nod for game two as he pitched for 6 1/3 innings and had five strikeouts alongside zero walks.