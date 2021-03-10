Mavericks open up new facility with three-game weekend

The University of Nebraska Omaha Mavericks baseball team has been Division I for nearly a decade, but can finally call some place home after the construction of Tal Anderson Field over the offseason.

The field is named after Tal Anderson, a former UNO baseball standout and long time donor and supporter of the program. The newly-constructed gem is extremely fan-friendly and even shares the same concourse with Connie Claussen field, the home of Omaha softball.

Located on campus just west of Baxter Arena, the all-turf field opened to the public for the first time on March 5, when the Mavs hosted the cross-town rival Creighton Bluejays. UNO entered the weekend with a 3-3 record after splitting a two-game series with Oklahoma and a four-game series with Missouri.

The weekend series was completely sold out as Tal Anderson field’s inaugural game unfortunately ended with a 10-3 Creighton win but the new stadium was on full display. Saturday’s contest was also less than ideal as Creighton jumped on Omaha early and won big again, 15-2. UNO was able to capture their first win on their home field Sunday afternoon behind strong pitching as the Mavs won 5-2. The next time Tal Anderson field will be in use comes on the weekend of March 19, against South Dakota State.