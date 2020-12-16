Ackley named MCF Board president

The Midlands Community Foundation Board of Directors has elected Thomas Ackley to a three-year term as president.
A member of the Midlands Community Foundation Board since 2011, Ackley enjoys helping MCF continue to expand its charitable footprint in the Sarpy and Cass County areas.
“I’ve been blessed to be aware of the MCF mission for over 20 years,” he said. “Our MCF Board is a ‘working board’, and each member is active and engaged in ensuring that the MCF mission is fulfilled each year.
Thanks to our Board and staff, the MCF story continues to be told to an ever-expanding audience of donors who want to see their charitable dollars benefit the Sarpy and Cass county communities.”
Ackley holds a Bachelor of Science from St. Cloud State University, a Master of Arts from the University of South Dakota and a Juris Doctorate from Creighton University School of Law. He is a shareholder at the Koley Jessen law firm where he has practiced in the areas of banking and finance, real estate and corporate law.
Prior to entering law school, Ackley served as an officer in the United States Air Force for six years.
In addition to his work with MCF, he has served the local community through his involvement with the Sarpy County Planning Commission, Bellevue Planning Commission, Bellevue Economic Enhancement Foundation, Bellevue Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club of Bellevue and the Nebraska State Bar Association.
Joining Ackley on the Board’s Executive Committee are: Vice President Rick Iske, Iske Insurance (Springfield); Secretary/Treasurer Kevin Dasher, Northwest Bank (La Vista); Assistant Treasurer Spencer Kimball, Pinnacle Bank (Papillion); Past President Patrick Sullivan, Adams & Sullivan (Papillion); and Executive Members Janet Barna, Gretna Insurance (Gretna); Julie Bear, Reinsch, Slattery, Bear, Minahan & Prickett, P.C. (Plattsmouth).
The 22-member board, representing the communities the Foundation serves, also includes: Rod Buethe, Werner Enterprises (Gretna); Brenda Carlson, Betay Bank Mortgage (La Vista); Jan Davis (Gretna); Valerie Downs (Springfield/Louisville); Mary Gawecki (Papillion); Kara Habrock, Roloff Construction (Louisville); Dr. Jim Langley, Langley Animal Hospital (Papillion); Lee Polikov, Sarpy County Attorney (Papillion); Matt Pospisil, Nebraska Medicine (Bellevue); Karla Rupiper (Papillion); Barb Slattery, Slattery Vintage Estates (Nehawka); Kevyn Sopinski, Pathfinder Wealth Advisors (Papillion); Ken Summerfield, American Family Insurance (Papillion); Jay Theis, F&M Bank (Gretna); and Kathy Wendlandt (Gretna).
The mission of Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass county communities by providing financial support, involvement and service.
Since its inception, the Foundation has donated gifts and grants totaling more than $10 million to many worthy organizations with an emphasis toward prevention and education in the areas of health, art, culture, community, education, economic development and human services.
