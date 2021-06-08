Bacon speaks at memorial dedication

“I am not always going to like the outcome, but at least it’s typically going to be a little more moderate if more people are involved,” he said in an interview following the service.

Bacon said viciousness in politics is affecting the legislative process, particularly in Washington.

“The anger in the house is so ugly right now,” he said. “We’ve got people getting in each other’s face. And you know, I may not like some of the individuals, but I’m not going to get in their face. I am going to be polite. Civility goes a long way. Mutual respect for one another.”

The congressman said he was displeased with the defeat of a bill creating a bi-partisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The bill, written by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss. 2) and Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y. 24) would have split 10 appointees evenly between the two parties.

“It was smarter to have one, because it was 50/50 and it was a Republican bill that we passed,” Bacon said. “And I felt like only in Washington can you have a Republican bill and have a Democratic chairman agree to it and have Speaker Pelosi throw a fit and have Donald Trump say he doesn’t like it.

“Frankly, I think we are missing the boat on our side. Why did security fail that day? That has less to do with President Trump than our own House and Senate security. I think it is just good to know. I think I’d rather have an objective, transparent look.”

