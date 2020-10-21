Buying local: The Book Nook is welcomed to Papillion

Ryan Raffaelli, an associate professor of business administration at Harvard University conducted research on the surprising success of independent booksellers. Raffaelli boils it down to three factors: community, curation and convening. He discovered that local booksellers like Washington are champions of buying local. Local bookstore owners also know their customers and provide a tailored experience for readers. Many retailers also host events that bring people together with like-minded neighbors.

Washington said that his research indicates that the pre-owned book market is growing, even if new book sales are declining. The Book Nook sells both new and used titles and has 3,000 to 4,000 titles in the front of the store, but it also has some 15,000 books in its inventory. Washington recommends giving them a call before ordering a book online because they may have it in stock or could order it for the customer.

“Because when you buy something from your own community you support your community. Your taxes from that purchase go back to that community, you’re strengthening your community when you go there first,” said Washington.

The shop has a cozy feel with an array of titles for all readers. Framed above the children’s books, Washington pointed out original sketches by Dr. Seuss from the 1950s. He hopes people will stop in to see the art.