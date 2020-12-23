Foehlinger grows The Steppe Center into her dream business

*The following story was mistakenly omitted from the 2020 Women of Distinction special publication, which published on Dec. 16. The electronic edition of the section has been updated to include this report.

Poised for the start of its 48th year serving the residents of the La Vista, Ralston and Papillion communities and beyond, Sue’s Stepper-ettes continues as the life-long vocation of Sue Foehlinger.

“The Stepper-ettes began in 1973 when I was 15 years old,” Foehlinger said. “At the time I was the baton twirler and drum majorette for the Ralston High School marching band. That summer, 12 little girls wanted to learn how to twirl for the Fourth of July parade. They loved their experience so much that they wanted to continue lessons.

“Soon after, the La Vista Recreation Center contacted me to teach lessons. I agreed to host a registration for baton-twirling classes. In one day, 80 students signed up.”

The rest, as they say, is history.

From 1974 to 1997, Foehlinger taught baton twirling and dance at various schools and churches through the La Vista Recreation program. She recalls that one of the Stepper-ettes primary locations was the G. Stanley Hall Elementary School.