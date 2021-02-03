Google contributes $26,500 to Nebraska Impact¹s COVID-19 Relief Fund

Susanne Shore, president of Nebraska Impact, announced Jan. 28 that Google has donated $26,500 to Nebraska Impact’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The funds will provide aid for food, utility, rent and mortgage assistance to communities and organizations working to directly mitigate the impact of the pandemic across the state.

“Our heartfelt thanks go out to Google for their generous support of Nebraskans impacted by COVID19,” Shore said. “The pandemic has been particularly tough on our state’s most vulnerable populations. Google’s gift will help lessen their burden. It takes all of us working together to make Nebraska a place where all can thrive. Working with our partners across the state, we will continue our efforts to provide targeted relief so we can emerge from this time an even stronger Nebraska.”

“Google is committed to providing support to the people and organizations in our state who are on the frontlines battling the pandemic,” said Dan Harbeke, Google’s Regional Head of External Affairs. “Thousands of Nebraskans are struggling to support their families, and this is just one way we can help our neighbors get the help they need during this challenging time.”