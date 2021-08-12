Grow Sarpy: County Boom Continues

Sarpy County has seen substantial growth since the arrival of Facebook. Prior to Facebook’s 2017 announcement, the previous decade saw yearly valuations between $300 and $500 million.

“I really couldn’t have a better story to tell here,” Rainbolt said to the Papillion City Council. “We are really knocking it out of the park in the year so far.”

“Bottom line is there is a lot of new construction going on out there.”

Facebook continues to be the building behemoth, with two valuations of nearly 885,000 square feet totaling nearly $698 million in the second quarter. The next five biggest builders include the Sarpy County Correctional Center ($68,489,774 in valuation for 153,000 square feet,) Amazon ($54,255,085 in valuation for 2,692,288 square feet), Google ($45,138,000 in valuation for 171,209 square feet,) Avamere ($28,850,000 in valuation for 196,693 square feet,) and FXG Commercial Distribution Center ($27,903,949 in valuation for 321,696 square feet.)

Lower down the list, but no less important to the members of the Facebook group “Let’s Talk Papillion”: Yes, the Olive Garden is coming to town.

Rainbolt said unemployment remains low at 2.6%, while the labor force is almost up to pre-pandemic levels. With more jobs coming, businesses are raising wages to expand the county’s base of employees. He said future manufacturing jobs, particularly in the medical field, look promising.

