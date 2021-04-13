 Skip to main content
Shopko Optical partners with Papillion Lions Club to help with vision needs
Shopko Optical partners with Papillion Lions Club to help with vision needs

20210414_pt_shopko

The Shopko Optical at 8920 South 71st Plaza is partnering with the Papillion Lions Club for the Kids in Focus Program to help those in need get eye exams and glasses.

 Photo submitted by Shopko Optical

The new Shopko Optical at 8920 South 71st Plaza has been opened for less than a month and is already making an effort to partner with the community.

Shopko Optical is partnering with the Papillion Lions Club for the Kids in Focus Program.

As part of the program, the Lions Club will continue to identify children in need between the ages of 5 and 17 to receive a comprehensive eye exam and a pair of eyeglasses at no-charge from Shopko Optical.

Shopko Optical Papillion regional manager Nancy Newstrom said the kids in focus program began 22 years ago and partnerships with local Lions Clubs began seven years ago.

“The partnership between the lion’s club and really the mission of Kids in Focus is to enrich the lives of children in need by contributing to their visual wellness, through complimentary eyecare and eyewear and the communities that we serve,” Newstrom said.

Newstrom said each lions club location will be given 10 vouchers for the complimentary pair of glasses and eye exam.

She said Shopko Optical is looking forward to the partnership with the lions club.

“They are typically the first frontline or known to be the frontline workers in vision needs they do a lot of fundraising, a lot of vision care and we just thought, what better partner than the lion’s club to help provide that eyewear,” Newstrom said.

Karen Van Briesen, a member of the Papillion Lions Club said this is yet another way for the organization to help the community at large.

“We are both wanting to work in our communities and it just seems like this is a good partnership to work together to help kids, especially those who have reduced financial means,” Van Briesen said.

Those who are interested in receiving a voucher or know of individuals in need that can benefit from this program can contact their local Lions Club.

