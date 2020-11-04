 Skip to main content
Baright Public Library director resigns
Baright Public Library director resigns

20180613_rr_halbur

Bailey Halbur began as the Baright Library director on June 22. She had served as the assistant director since April 2015.

 Ralston Recorder file photo

Ralston is looking for a new director for Baright Public Library after Bailey Halbur put in her resignation.

Halbur’s last day was Oct. 27. She declined an interview request made by the Ralston Recorder.

City Administrator Rick Hoppe said Halbur is the most talented director he has ever worked with and is glad she found an opportunity to advance her career.

He said the City of Ralston has formed a search committee to start receiving applications for the position. The committee will have a first review of the applications on Nov. 11.

Hoppe said the committee will continue to accept applications until the right person is found for the job and there is no set timeline for the committee.

In the meantime, former library director Francine Canfield was approved as the interim library director.

Hoppe said having Canfield as the interim library director will give the city the time it needs to find the next library director.

Ralston

