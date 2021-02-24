Catching up on Movies: 'The Mummy'

Now, the slowly regenerating creature plans his revenge, hell-bent on unleashing ten devastating plagues upon Egypt, and, above all, reunite with his eternal lover, Anck-Su-Namun.

This movie is filled with heroes and villains but can we as the audience take a moment to appreciate that the real hero of this movie is the cat?

This movie is more pro-cat than the abomination that was the latest iteration of the musical “Cats.”

The fact that a mere cat could scare off an ancient undead mummy was epic and made me love cats even more.

It made sense that a cat would have this effect just because of the significance cats had in ancient Egyptian culture.

Fraser knocks it out of the park with this performance and for the longest time set the standard for me when it came to action heroes.

The character Rick O’Connell is iconic and when people think of Fraser they more than likely think of him in this role. Fraser does an excellent of job of making the audience glue their eyes to the screen whenever he is in a scene.

Of course, this would not be an action movie unless there was some sort of love interest for the main hero.