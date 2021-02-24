Catching up on Movies: 'The Mummy'

When I go down the list of my all-time favorite movies, “The Mummy” is almost always toward the top.
I saw that HBO Max added the first two movies in the franchise and decided to binge watch both of them back-to-back this week.
As soon as I clicked play on my remote, a breath of nostalgia hit me in the face and took me back in time to when I would re-watch this movie a million times with my parents.
Brendan Fraser is one of my all-time favorite actors and I think this is his best performance ever as he plays the action hero of the movie, Rick O’Connell, traveling to an ancient Egyptian city.
Of course, Egypt has always been a place I have wanted to travel to and this movie only served to further that desire.
Who would not want to go visit a place with so much history and gaze upon one of the ancient wonders of the world?
Although I could do without the mummy curse and rival treasure hunters coming after me.
Doomed to suffer unimaginable torture for all eternity, the traitorous high priest of Pharaoh Seti I, Imhotep (played by Arnold Vosloo), is buried alive.
Nearly three millenniums later, in 1926, the intrepid American adventurer Rick O’Connell, the bookish British Egyptologist Evelyn (played by Rachel Weisz) and her brother Jonathan (played by Johnathan Carnahan), unwisely embark on a dangerous treasure hunt in the lost city of Hamunaptra, only to inadvertently free Imhotep.
Now, the slowly regenerating creature plans his revenge, hell-bent on unleashing ten devastating plagues upon Egypt, and, above all, reunite with his eternal lover, Anck-Su-Namun.
This movie is filled with heroes and villains but can we as the audience take a moment to appreciate that the real hero of this movie is the cat?
This movie is more pro-cat than the abomination that was the latest iteration of the musical “Cats.”
The fact that a mere cat could scare off an ancient undead mummy was epic and made me love cats even more.
It made sense that a cat would have this effect just because of the significance cats had in ancient Egyptian culture.
Fraser knocks it out of the park with this performance and for the longest time set the standard for me when it came to action heroes.
The character Rick O’Connell is iconic and when people think of Fraser they more than likely think of him in this role. Fraser does an excellent of job of making the audience glue their eyes to the screen whenever he is in a scene.
Of course, this would not be an action movie unless there was some sort of love interest for the main hero.
Rachel Weisz did an excellent job of portraying what it must have been like to be an educated woman during the time this film is set.
The on-screen chemistry between her character and Fraser’s is to this day one of the strongest on-screen relationships I have seen.
This is movie is not without its faults though because some of the special effects did not stand the test of time.
But this is a minor nitpick when looking back on a movie that was released in 1999.
Movies that are reviewed by me will be on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. “The Mummy” is a perfect five out of five buckets of popcorn.
This movie is nearly perfect and I can have a good time watching it still in 2021. I would not let kids watch this by themselves as there are several horror elements that could be too much for a young audience.