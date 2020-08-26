Former Ralston resident creates senior dog sanctuary

Minardi said she realized a lot of the senior dogs had been placed at the shelter due to their previous owners passing away.

She soon returned to the daycare and noticed there were several cards still up on the Christmas tree.

“I noticed there was like eight or nine cards left on the tree and it was a week before Christmas and I said, Oh, just take those down. I’ll get them as well,” Minardi said.

Minardi got off work that night and once again all the cards were senior dogs asking for glucosamine and thunder jackets.

She came to learn that 60% of the dogs at the shelter were senior dogs and considered unadoptable due to their age and associated medical expenses.

It was at this point Minardi decided to buy land for what is now the site for Living Grace Canine Ranch.

“Everything keeps falling into place by no coincidence, I’m doing the Lord’s work, taking care of his animals,” Minardi said.

Then, Minardi adopted Gracie, part of the namesake of the ranch and the dream of Living Canine Ranch became a reality.

Gracie is an older dog who was used as bait before ending up at a shelter.