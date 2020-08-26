Former Ralston resident creates senior dog sanctuary

It’s been a while since Rhonda Minardi has called Ralston home but now in Georgetown, Texas, she is hoping to make life more comfortable for senior dogs with a home of their own.
Minardi is currently raising funds to build a home for dogs she is calling Living Grace Canine Ranch.
Minardi said the idea for the ranch started out when her mother Carmelita had to move into an assisted living facility.
Carmelita was diagnosed with cancer six years ago.
“When the doctor told her that she needed to go to assisted living because they would be able to control her pain until she went to hospice, the look in her eyes and tears just poured down her face,” Minardi said, “To my surprise. It wasn’t the pancreatic cancer that she was crying about, she looked at me and she said, what about Lucy?”
Lucy was Carmelita’s dog and now was left without a care giver but would eventually find a new home with a family member.
Fast forward six years and Minardi was taking her dog to a day camp where she stumbled upon a Christmas tree where the community could pick a card and provide a gift to a dog.
She committed to being the secret Santa for seven dogs at the initial moment and later that night realized all the cards belonged to senior dogs.
Minardi said she realized a lot of the senior dogs had been placed at the shelter due to their previous owners passing away.
She soon returned to the daycare and noticed there were several cards still up on the Christmas tree.
“I noticed there was like eight or nine cards left on the tree and it was a week before Christmas and I said, Oh, just take those down. I’ll get them as well,” Minardi said.
Minardi got off work that night and once again all the cards were senior dogs asking for glucosamine and thunder jackets.
She came to learn that 60% of the dogs at the shelter were senior dogs and considered unadoptable due to their age and associated medical expenses.
It was at this point Minardi decided to buy land for what is now the site for Living Grace Canine Ranch.
“Everything keeps falling into place by no coincidence, I’m doing the Lord’s work, taking care of his animals,” Minardi said.
Then, Minardi adopted Gracie, part of the namesake of the ranch and the dream of Living Canine Ranch became a reality.
Gracie is an older dog who was used as bait before ending up at a shelter.
“They were going to euthanize her,” Minardi said. “She was overbred. She has heartworm, hookworm and she’s deaf and blind.”
Minardi was not deterred by the abuse Gracie had suffered and was instead determined to show the dog what love is for the first time.
“We’re going to have dogs that have had no love and are just so sad because their owners aren’t there now and then we’re going to have dogs that’ve never experienced it and before they die, they get to experience it, the gift of love,” Minardi said.
The non-profit ranch officially broke ground on June 20, and crews started on the foundation July 21.
Minardi plans to take in surrenders, abused, neglected and any animals in hoarding situations.
The first building she has planned will house 16 to 22 senior dogs, who will each have their own room with a bed and a doggy door leading to a patio outside. They also will be walked every day and will have an inside play area, she said. Minardi also plans to play music for the dogs in their rooms with calm tones to help relax them.
Minardi said she hopes to eventually build a second building that can house 30 to 36 older canines.
A caretaker will live with the dogs in an apartment in the building, she said.
She said her goal is to have Living Grace Canine Ranch opened by this Christmas.
To donate and learn more about the ranch, visit LivingGraceCanineRanch.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!