Movie Review: 'The One and Only Ivan' a good time for the entire family

Every now and then, I need a feel-good movie and it did not take long for me to decide that I was going to watch Disney’s latest film “The One and Only Ivan.”

From what I could see on the surface, this film had all the makings of something that would make me feel warm on the inside, gorillas, seals and various other animals.

I love animals and this movie tugs on the heart strings and almost made me tear up at various points throughout the film.

Originally intended to be a theatrical release, “The One and Only Ivan” was digitally released on Disney+ on Aug. 21.

This movie is directed by Thea Sharrock from a screenplay written by Mike White, based on the children’s novel of the same name by K. A. Applegate.

A gorilla named Ivan tries to piece together his past with the help of an elephant named Stella as they hatch a plan to escape from captivity.

The film stars the voices of Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Brooklynn Prince, Chaka Khan, Ron Funches, Phillipa Soo, and Mike White, with the human characters portrayed by Ramón Rodríguez, Ariana Greenblatt, and Bryan Cranston.

Now this movie echoes a weird feeling I’ve always had with zoos in general, while it is cool to look at exotic animal I would otherwise not have a chance to see, I have a sad feeling in the back of my mind that these animals should be free to roam their natural habitat.

Unfortunately, a lot of habitats are being destroyed every day by humans.

Zoos and circuses might be the safest place for animals these days.