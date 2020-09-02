Movie Review: 'The One and Only Ivan' a good time for the entire family

Every now and then, I need a feel-good movie and it did not take long for me to decide that I was going to watch Disney’s latest film “The One and Only Ivan.”
From what I could see on the surface, this film had all the makings of something that would make me feel warm on the inside, gorillas, seals and various other animals.
I love animals and this movie tugs on the heart strings and almost made me tear up at various points throughout the film.
Originally intended to be a theatrical release, “The One and Only Ivan” was digitally released on Disney+ on Aug. 21.
This movie is directed by Thea Sharrock from a screenplay written by Mike White, based on the children’s novel of the same name by K. A. Applegate.
A gorilla named Ivan tries to piece together his past with the help of an elephant named Stella as they hatch a plan to escape from captivity.
The film stars the voices of Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Brooklynn Prince, Chaka Khan, Ron Funches, Phillipa Soo, and Mike White, with the human characters portrayed by Ramón Rodríguez, Ariana Greenblatt, and Bryan Cranston.
Now this movie echoes a weird feeling I’ve always had with zoos in general, while it is cool to look at exotic animal I would otherwise not have a chance to see, I have a sad feeling in the back of my mind that these animals should be free to roam their natural habitat.
Unfortunately, a lot of habitats are being destroyed every day by humans.
Zoos and circuses might be the safest place for animals these days.
The movie does a great job of animating the animals so that when they talk it looks natural and does not weird me out. An example of a movie with talking animals that was off putting was the live action remake of “Lion King.”
Aside from the fact that the “Lion King” remake was not necessary, the talking animals were just plain weird and made a bad movie even worse.
In “The One and Only Ivan,” the animation is excellent and makes it easier for me to connect with the animal characters more.
I think people of all ages will get something from this movie. Adults will connect with the idea of dealing with loss, traumatic past and dark humor while kids will pick up on the cute fuzzy animals.
I will have to say my favorite character in the movie is Bob; a stray dog played the legendary Danny DeVito. There is a part of the film where Bob goes over his origin story to a baby elephant and the humor for me comes from the fact you should not tell kids a dark depressing story with no sugar coating.
Bryan Cranston does a fine enough job as the main human character, but all I can ever see him as is the drug lord Walter White.
The film does not revolutionize the taking animal film genre but it does provide good entertainment in a time where seldom new movies are being released.
Movies that are reviewed by me will be on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. “The One and Only Ivan” earns a four out of five buckets of popcorn for being a good film the entire family would enjoy.
