Ralston uses CARES funding on several projects

Hoppe said the next step for the city after delegating funds to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, was to take a look at projects.

“We took a really hard look at the city’s Capital Improvement Plan and tried to think, is this an area where we can also save local tax payer dollars and use CARES act funding to not only provide COVID protection, but also to take a couple of things off the list and reduce pressure on local tax dollars,” Hoppe said.

Hoppe said Ralston would not have been able to make the changes that protect people from COVID if they did not receive the CARES Act funding.

“It was really important to replace the air exchange system through the HVAC and put the touchless features in and use more technology to reduce the number of interactions that people have with government face to face,” Hoppe said.

He said while Ralston still would be in pretty good financial shape without the CARES Act funding, the city is clearly in an improved financial position because of the funding awarded.

Hoppe said the city needs to remain diligent with its finances moving forward.