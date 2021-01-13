Ralston uses CARES funding on several projects

The City of Ralston, like many cities across the county, was impacted in several ways by the coronavirus pandemic.
Ralston was awarded up to $2 million in CARES Act funding through the Douglas County Board and received an additional $750,000 in funding from the State of Nebraska.
Ralston City Administrator Rick Hoppe said the CARES Act funding the city was awarded is vital to the future of Ralston.
He said the city’s operating budget is around $4.2 million and was awarded about 50% of that.
“We really made sure that Ralston received its fair share of the dollars to address the needs that we have,” Hoppe said.
Hoppe said one of the priorities that the City identified was to protect city employees and the general public from the coronavirus.
“The point of the money was to make sure we were making changes that allow you to respond to (the) pandemic,” Hoppe said. “This is now the new reality that we’re living with, that pandemics, from time to time will come up.”
Ralston used some of the CARES Act funding in several buildings to install new HVAC systems and touchless features, along with several other projects that would allow the city to provide services to the public while reducing the risk of virus transmission.
Hoppe said the next step for the city after delegating funds to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, was to take a look at projects.
“We took a really hard look at the city’s Capital Improvement Plan and tried to think, is this an area where we can also save local tax payer dollars and use CARES act funding to not only provide COVID protection, but also to take a couple of things off the list and reduce pressure on local tax dollars,” Hoppe said.
Hoppe said Ralston would not have been able to make the changes that protect people from COVID if they did not receive the CARES Act funding.
“It was really important to replace the air exchange system through the HVAC and put the touchless features in and use more technology to reduce the number of interactions that people have with government face to face,” Hoppe said.
He said while Ralston still would be in pretty good financial shape without the CARES Act funding, the city is clearly in an improved financial position because of the funding awarded.
Hoppe said the city needs to remain diligent with its finances moving forward.
“We’ve got to be fiscally prudent, we’ve got to be responsible and we’ve got to make sure that we use this money as opportunity to propel us into the future, as opposed to depending upon it in a way that really limits our ability to do more in the future,” Hoppe said.
Here is how Ralston allocated its CARES Act funding:
• Protecting firefighter paramedics and their patients — $185,000.
An ambulance was modified to provide better separation between first responders and their patients; a new cardiac monitor will allow the Ralston Volunteer Fire Department to monitor possible COVID patients for oxygen saturation, entitle CO2, temperature, cardiac rhythms and blood pressures (all vital information to be able to give the receiving hospitals to help prepare them for proper treatment); a new video Laryngoscope will allow the department to better serve patients who need to be intubated.
Currently, firefighters cannot see what they are doing to intubate a patient while wearing proper PPE. The video Laryngoscope shows via video. how successfully the firefighter/paramedic is placing the tube. All COVID units in hospitals are using this tool.
• Reimbursement for Ralston Police Department salaries from March to May 2020 — $335,000.
The reimbursement will increase Ralston’s financial stability by increasing the city’s cash balances or reserves. Having adequate cash reserves is important to Ralston’s bond rating.
• Replace HVAC in City buildings and install touchless features — $530,000.
The HVAC replacement helped make the buildings safer for city employees and the public by improving air exchange.
All buildings had HVAC replacement projects in the Capital Improvement Plan. Instead of paying for the projects with local tax dollars, the city was able to use federal stimulus dollars.
The touchless features installed in city buildings include toilets, sinks, and water fountains.
• Arena improvements to protect event attendees — $225,000.
Federal CARES Act dollars funded several improvements: touchless food and beverage ordering system; sneeze guards at vending stations; ticket pedestals that reduce the contact between ticket takers and the public; touchless fountains; toilets and sinks; equipment to more effectively sanitize the arena; and new signage to educate ticket holders about COVID regulations.
• Other COVID-related expenses — $325,000.
The remaining $325,000 represented items such as technology improvements to allow virtual meetings; masks, COVID cleaning, and other COVID supplies; remodeling the police department front entrance to reduce direct contact; police cruiser modifications to separate suspects and police; a keyless entry system at the police department; new computers at Baright Public Library to allow library patrons to meet day-to-day needs online rather than in person.
• Stimulus Payment to the Ralston Arena — Douglas County Award $400,000 — State of Nebraska Award $750,000.