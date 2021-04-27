Senior Column

Thanks to all of you that made donations to our Jingo prizes. We had a fantastic selection to choose from for our Happy Birthday Jingo. It is nice to see some more people as more of us are vaccinated and getting up the courage to get out among people again. We had a great turnout for the Friday bingo. Frances Weinke came back after almost a year and enjoyed catching up with old friends. The lunch outing to Ref’s Bar and Grill was a popular choice: 17 met there for lunch.

Last Wednesday, thanks to the Merrymakers, we enjoyed a full hour of entertainment by “Rockin Woody.” Woody comes from the Twin Cities Metro Area. He enjoys and plays music from the 50’s to 80’s. Since his mother had lived in assisted care for a long time and he had spent a lot of time in the summers playing and singing for her, he enjoys playing for seniors. Right at the start he invited us to sing along “cause it is funner that way.” Woody started off with some warm up songs: “You Are My Sunshine” and “She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain When She Comes.” Woody then played a variety including “Blueberry Hill, “Kansas City” as well as Johnny Cash and other country western numbers. In addition to playing the keyboard, he played the trumpet, guitar and harmonica. There was lots of toe-tapping, some dancing and a lot of us did sing along though it is hard to tell with us wearing masks. While most of the songs were older, even a 100-year-old “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” he did do a newer Garth Brooks song when Vicki requested it. He ended the program with a salute to veterans singing “God Bless the USA.” We were still talking about the show the next day at tai chi and how great he was. Pre-pandemic we could have won prizes, a candy bar, for providing the correct answer to his questions but with restrictions he is not allowed to hand out food items. Maybe next time.