County Board approves a guaranteed maximum price for construction of new correctional center

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners today approved a resolution to lock in the construction costs for the county’s new correctional center at $69.4 million. JE Dunn, the construction manager for the project, has committed to building the facility for a guaranteed maximum price.

“Building a correctional center in a way that protects the public’s money has been one of our top objectives throughout this process,” said County Board Chairman Don Kelly. “With a guaranteed maximum price, we know what the final construction cost will be and we can avoid additional expenses from change orders and other unforeseen costs.”

The county expects an additional $10.5 million in expenses for architectural engineering, permits, utility extension fees, and furniture and fixtures for the facility, bringing the total cost of the project to $79.9 million.

The county will not need to raise the levy to pay for construction or operational costs, according to the county’s current financial analysis. Construction will be covered by Sinking and Inheritance Tax funds, which the county has set aside for years, American Rescue Plan Act funds and bonds. Sarpy County’s Fiscal & Budget Office is estimating the annual debt service payment on the bonds will be $2.9 million, which will be paid with a portion of the county’s existing levy.