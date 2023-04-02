Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have awarded Jaffery Insurance & Financial Services a 2023 Make More Happen Award for its volunteerism with Ava’s Army, a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding life-saving pediatric Leukemia research.

The award includes an initial donation of $5,000 for Ava’s Army, which can be doubled to $10,000 just by having community supporters vote online.

Jaffery Insurance & Financial Services and Ava’s Army’s Agent Giving story will be highlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite at agentgiving.com/jaffery-insurance where supporters can vote to help the team reach their donation goal. If the featured story receives a mix of at least 500 votes and comments, the $5,000 donation will be raised to $10,000.

Nebraska ranks in the top 25% highest pediatric cancer incidence rates in the U.S. but ranks sixth in mortality rates and every four days a Nebraska child will be diagnosed with cancer. The funds will be used to continue Ava’s Army’s fight to fundraise and advocate for pediatric Leukemia research.

Supporting Ava’s Army since January 2021, the agency has participated in many of the organization’s fundraising events.