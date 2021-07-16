School board sets lunch prices, breakfast cart coming to GHS

At its July 12 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education set its 2021–22 lunch prices: $3.05 for elementary, $3.30 for middle school and $3.60 for high school; $2.25 for high school breakfast.
That’s right, breakfast.
A grant from Midwest Dairy, obtained by Gretna Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services, will allow the district to pilot a portable breakfast cart at the entrance of Gretna High School. Midwest Dairy will track results through the grant process in hopes of promoting similar programs throughout the region.
Offerings will include a smoothie meal, yogurt parfait meal or a bakery meal. Each meal includes fruit and milk.
Coffee will be sold a la carte and additional pieces of fruit, bakery items, etc., can also be bought a la carte.
Grant funds paid for the startup equipment and the GPS Food and Nutrition Services budget pays for the food. Gretna Transition program students will staff the cart as part of the educational offerings for special needs students, ages 18 through 20, who receive educational services through the district.
“It’s kind of a match made in heaven,” Schaefer said.
Breakfast offerings will likely be free to students for the 2021–22 school year.
Gretna Public Schools is again applying for the USDA funding of student meals. If approved, the funding would cover both lunch and breakfast for students through the school year.
Also at its July 12 meeting, the board:
• Approved the teaching contract of Katelyn Hinderer.
• Gave second round approval approval of the classified handbook for the 2021–22 school year.
• Set Sept. 13 as the date for the 2021–22 budget hearing.
• Set substitute teacher salaries for 2021–22 at $160 per day and $170 per day after 10 consecutive days in the same assignment, a $10 increase from last year.
• Approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Gretna for purposes of designing, constructing, owning and operating a new recreation complex and indoor swimming pool, generally located on city property near Capehart Road and 208th Avenue.
• Approved a management agreement with the City of Gretna and the Young Men’s Cristian Association (YMCA) of Greater Omaha for purposes of managing and operating a new recreation complex and indoor swimming pool to be constructed near Capehart Road and 208th Avenue.
• Approved the design development for the Gretna Recreation & Aquatics Center.
• Approved the HVAC service agreement with MMC Mechanical Contractors, Inc. The contract includes preventative maintenance, unscheduled maintenance, energy efficiency and asset tagging. The maximum cost is $149,000 a year for a two-year term contract. The contract can be renewed annually after that.
The board also heard a report on construction before entering executive session to discuss personnel.
The next regular school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month, but traditionally only meets once in July.