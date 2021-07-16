School board sets lunch prices, breakfast cart coming to GHS

Gretna Public Schools is again applying for the USDA funding of student meals. If approved, the funding would cover both lunch and breakfast for students through the school year.

Also at its July 12 meeting, the board:

• Approved the teaching contract of Katelyn Hinderer.

• Gave second round approval approval of the classified handbook for the 2021–22 school year.

• Set Sept. 13 as the date for the 2021–22 budget hearing.

• Set substitute teacher salaries for 2021–22 at $160 per day and $170 per day after 10 consecutive days in the same assignment, a $10 increase from last year.

• Approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Gretna for purposes of designing, constructing, owning and operating a new recreation complex and indoor swimming pool, generally located on city property near Capehart Road and 208th Avenue.

• Approved a management agreement with the City of Gretna and the Young Men’s Cristian Association (YMCA) of Greater Omaha for purposes of managing and operating a new recreation complex and indoor swimming pool to be constructed near Capehart Road and 208th Avenue.