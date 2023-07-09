Actor Geena Davis will be the keynote speaker at the Women’s Fund of Omaha’s annual celebration, “Lead the Change,” on Oct. 12.

Davis is also an author and founder and chair of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.

“A powerful advocate for women and girls and a feminist icon from her dynamic onscreen portrayals of strong characters, Geena Davis has been integral in using data to advance gender equity in media representation for decades,” said Jo Giles, Women’s Fund executive director. “Her past experiences of staying small to keep others comfortable are relatable and her work to change the narrative is admirable. We are excited to learn from Geena Davis’ efforts and look forward to being inspired by her tenacity for change.”

Davis, a two-time Academy Award winner, is one of Hollywood’s most respected actors, appearing in several roles that became cultural landmarks, such as Muriel Pritchett in “The Accidental Tourist,” Thelma in “Thelma & Louise,” and Dottie Hinson in “A League of Their Own.”

She is also a world-class athlete (at one time the nation’s 13th-ranked archer), a member of the genius society Mensa, and the author of a new memoir, “Dying of Politeness,” published by HarperOne. The book explores her life, rise to fame and journey from “crippling politeness” to full on “feminist icon status.”

The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media engages film and television creators to dramatically increase the percentage of female characters and reduce gender stereotyping in media made for children.

In addition to hearing from Davis, the Women’s Fund will recognize local nonprofits and leaders working to advance gender equity, share an update on the group’s impact in the community and award grants to programs that make a positive impact on the lives of those who experience gender-based oppression.

Sponsorship opportunities and event tickets are available at OmahaWomensFund.org/Lead-The-Change.

100 trees planted in the Sacred Heart neighborhoodCommunity volunteers planted 100 trees in the Sacred Heart Church neighborhood along Locust, Binney and Wirt Streets last month.

In partnership with the Claire M. Hubbard Foundation, the Arbor Day Foundation and Habitat for Humanity, the Urban Bird & Nature Alliance was able to direct the project forward to continue the organization’s mission.

It’s an effort to beautify the neighborhood, provide shade and cool temperatures, save energy and improve air quality in a region of the city that holds historic stately homes and Habitat for Humanity homes.

The area holds many heat islands where temperatures are 20 degrees hotter due to the concrete vs. green ratio.

Volunteers planted around large parking lots, apartments where children live and the Sacred Heart Elementary School, where the city had taken down many ash trees due to emerald ash borer.

“Residents have been welcoming and excited to receive trees to shade and flower their homes. Many have asked for several trees,” said Diana Failla, executive director of The Urban Bird & Nature Alliance.

This was the third large planting of trees in North Omaha this year. The organization with volunteers planted along Minne Lusa Boulevard and then along Emmet, Pinkney and Evans Streets in May.

Job and housing fair is planned for Sept. 2

Freedomtainment is presenting the Level Up job and housing fair on Sept. 2 at Gene Leahy Mall.

Job opportunities, housing information, re-entry assistance, food, haircuts and family-friendly activities will be available at the event, which is hosted by Scott Pathway director Racquel Henderson and Omaha Skills Connection director Michella Blankman.

For more information, email freedomtainment@gmail.com or call 531-772-0842.

Former CSM president receives new title

Dr. Maryanne Stevens received a new title upon her retirement June 30 as president of College of St. Mary.

During a retirement celebration, Stevens was awarded the status of president emerita. The designation is reserved to honor a president who has provided outstanding and distinguished service to CSM, including going beyond the normal duties and responsibilities, leading to an extraordinary impact on the University and the broader community. The president must have served at least 10 years.

“It is my honor and privilege to announce that, during the May meeting, the College of St. Mary Board of Directors unanimously voted to designate the status of president emerita to Dr. Maryanne Stevens,” board member Steve Eulie said.

Heather A. Smith assumed the role of CSM’s eighth president on July 1. With her new title, Smith can call on Stevens to provide counsel or serve in various volunteer roles to support the university.

Stevens began her presidency on June 1, 1996. Under her leadership, CSM has developed several innovative programs, specifically, a residence hall allowing single mothers to live with their children on campus; Marie Curie scholarships for low-income women majoring in math or science; the Summer Academies for high school girls; graduate programs in education, physician assistant studies, occupational therapy, kinesiology and exercise science, and organizational leadership, as well as a unique doctoral program in physical therapy.

Mathiasen again appointed to landmark commission

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has recently reappointed Jerry Mathiasen of Council Bluffs to the Terrace Hill Commission. Terrace Hill is a designated National Historic Landmark in Des Moines, where it serves as the residence for Iowa governors. The commission oversees the management and preservation of the historic site.

Terrace Hill’s architect was William Boyington of Chicago, who also in the late 1860s was the architect for the Historic General Dodge House in Council Bluffs.

This will be Mathiasen’s fifth three-year term on the nine-member State of Iowa commission.

“It’s humbling that Gov. Reynolds reappointed me to help manage this state and national treasure,” Mathiasen said. “Especially, with the connection to the local Dodge House, too.”

Mathiasen has a connection to Terrace Hill, as well. Prior to his retirement from many years as a charitable foundation executive in Council Bluffs, he was deputy chief of staff for former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad.

For more information go to TerraceHill.iowa.gov and dodgehouse.org.

United Way welcomes new board members

United Way of the Midlands has added seven community leaders to its board of directors.

The newcomers are: Anna Cramer, chief legal officer, Nebraska Medicine; Josh Dixon, group president, irrigation, Valmont Industries; Sal Issaka, director of resident initiatives and public housing engagement, Omaha Housing Authority; Ty Kreitman, emerging leaders board liaison, assistant economist, Federal Reserve Bank; Dr. Andrew Rikli, superintendent, Papillion-La Vista Community Schools; Tracy Schaefer, senior vice president and chief information officer, Conagra Brands; and Gretchen Twohig, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska.

With their diverse backgrounds and expertise, the seven individuals will help guide the work of UWM, ensuring it is investing dollars wisely in nonprofit programs and direct services that are addressing social and economic disparities and meeting community members’ essential needs.

UWM also recognizes the contributions of its outgoing board members: Susan Courtney, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska; Gail DeBoer, Cobalt Credit Union; Jamie Gutierrez, Midwest Maintenance Companies Inc.; Jessica Heidebrecht, Metropolitan Utilities District; and Steve Kaniewski, Valmont Industries.