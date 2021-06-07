T-Bird baseball continues to dominate in summer ball

The Bellevue West legion summer baseball team, DC Electric, has continued to keep winning and now rides a six-game heater after most recently sweeping Lincoln Pius X in a doubleheader on Saturday, June 5.

The Thunderbirds are seemingly tending to unfinished business from the spring season after a devastating exit from the 2021 Class A state tournament with their most recent tear in legion ball.

Their sole loss this summer has come from the state champions in Millard South at the end of May. Since then, the Thunderbirds have gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Creighton Prep, Gross Catholic and Elkhorn North and dominated all.

Perhaps it was the Memorial Day break that several Thunderbirds were able to enjoy. Although it wasn’t much of a “break,” Connor Schneider, Jaxon Jelkin, Carson Wright and Cam Madsen were all selected to play in this year’s 48th annual Collin-Orcutt all-star game at Brown Park in Omaha.