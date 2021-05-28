T-Bird senior Ames sole Bellevue qualifier for 2021 class A state golf championship

Preston Ames, the multi-sport athlete from Bellevue West, shot a modest 16 strokes over par at the Norfolk Country Club during the 2021 Class A state golf championship last Tuesday, May 26, and Wednesday, May 27.
The +16 finish was good enough to tie for 34th place among a field of 75 golfers from a dozen different high schools. Ames was off to an exceptional start in round one from the the first tee box of the 6,700+ yard course, but finished shooting an 82 after the first 18 holes on Tuesday.
Round two began for Ames the next day with a 10:10 a.m. tee time on a tough tenth hole that dog-legs right with a very narrow fairway. As they waited for the prior golfers to clear with their second shots, head coach Rob Klug spoke very highly of his sole state-qualifying golfer.
“He’s a very talented kid,” said coach Klug, “he shot an 82 yesterday but he feels very relaxed and loose after staying up here overnight so he’s ready to have a good second round today.”
Ames is also somewhat familiar with the course at Norfolk Country Club, coach Klug noted that Ames had played the course growing up when visiting family who had lived in the area. Ames was able to put together a better round on the second day as he finished with a 78, just six strokes over par for a final score of 160 in the class A state golf championship.
Barring a sudden change of course, Ames will surely be back competing for a state title again in his senior year at Bellevue West. The class A state golf championship was eventually won by Creighton Prep with a team score of 589 behind the efforts of first-place finisher Jacob Boor who finished one-under par at 143.