T-Bird senior Ames sole Bellevue qualifier for 2021 class A state golf championship

Preston Ames, the multi-sport athlete from Bellevue West, shot a modest 16 strokes over par at the Norfolk Country Club during the 2021 Class A state golf championship last Tuesday, May 26, and Wednesday, May 27.

The +16 finish was good enough to tie for 34th place among a field of 75 golfers from a dozen different high schools. Ames was off to an exceptional start in round one from the the first tee box of the 6,700+ yard course, but finished shooting an 82 after the first 18 holes on Tuesday.

Round two began for Ames the next day with a 10:10 a.m. tee time on a tough tenth hole that dog-legs right with a very narrow fairway. As they waited for the prior golfers to clear with their second shots, head coach Rob Klug spoke very highly of his sole state-qualifying golfer.

“He’s a very talented kid,” said coach Klug, “he shot an 82 yesterday but he feels very relaxed and loose after staying up here overnight so he’s ready to have a good second round today.”