Thunderbirds continue hot-streak en route to Battle of Omaha championship appearance

Bellevue West’s varsity legion squad, DC Electric, has dominated the 2021 Battle of Omaha tournament after winning six straight games since Friday, June 25, to advance to the championship game against North Platte on Monday morning.
The Battle of Omaha tournament featured various teams from the Midwest and took place at a couple different host sites including Bellevue West, Skutt Catholic and Omaha Burke. The T-Birds began their tournament action with a familiar opponent in Omaha North last Friday morning as they cruised to an easy 8-4 win.
Game two on Friday was against a scrappy Fargo 400’s team as the visiting squad jumped on Bellevue West early and maintained a lead for the first few innings. The T-Birds soon settled in and behind Kyle Cornish’s 3.1 innings of relief pitching, came back to win the game 9-5.
After going 2-0 on the first day of the Battle of Omaha tourney, Bellevue West was slated for another double-header on Saturday against the Wichita Aeros and the Windy’s Collision Center. The T-Birds’ bats were on full display in game one’s 9-6 win as Tyler VanDerwerken went 2-for-4 with a home run, Gage Allen hit 2-for-3 with a double and Connor Schneider also 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Game two featured the same big-hit energy as the T-Birds put up 11 runs on Windy’s Collision Center but the pitching was far superior. Allen got the start on the mound for Bellevue West and went for four complete innings giving up no runs and only one hit alongside four strikeouts.
Starting out the tournament with a perfect 4-0 record, the T-Birds had to win one more game on Sunday to clinch a berth in the Battle of Omaha championship at Burke on Monday morning. Sunday’s semifinal contest featured a matchup with a West Linn team from Seattle and ended in a 12-6 Thunderbird victory. Nebraska will be represented in both dugouts as Bellevue West will face North Platte for the Battle of Omaha bragging rights.
After the Battle of Omaha tournament, DC Electric will return to normal legion play against Millard South on Tuesday, June 29, and Elkhorn on Wednesday.