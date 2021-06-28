Thunderbirds continue hot-streak en route to Battle of Omaha championship appearance

Bellevue West’s varsity legion squad, DC Electric, has dominated the 2021 Battle of Omaha tournament after winning six straight games since Friday, June 25, to advance to the championship game against North Platte on Monday morning.

The Battle of Omaha tournament featured various teams from the Midwest and took place at a couple different host sites including Bellevue West, Skutt Catholic and Omaha Burke. The T-Birds began their tournament action with a familiar opponent in Omaha North last Friday morning as they cruised to an easy 8-4 win.

Game two on Friday was against a scrappy Fargo 400’s team as the visiting squad jumped on Bellevue West early and maintained a lead for the first few innings. The T-Birds soon settled in and behind Kyle Cornish’s 3.1 innings of relief pitching, came back to win the game 9-5.

After going 2-0 on the first day of the Battle of Omaha tourney, Bellevue West was slated for another double-header on Saturday against the Wichita Aeros and the Windy’s Collision Center. The T-Birds’ bats were on full display in game one’s 9-6 win as Tyler VanDerwerken went 2-for-4 with a home run, Gage Allen hit 2-for-3 with a double and Connor Schneider also 2-for-3 with a run scored.