Much more than a pharmacy: Family-owned Kohll's Rx offers innovate products, services

Kohll’s Rx has been family owned and operated for more than seven decades and continues to provide innovative products and services.

Kohll’s provides more than just prescription medications. It is a one-stop health care center. Kohll’s professionals are experts in their fields and provide both health and home solutions throughout the area including Lincoln and Malvern, Iowa.

“No one throughout the United States has the solutions and options all under one roof like we do,” said David Kohll, Pharm. D., a third-generation pharmacist.

Independent living can be a challenge that weighs on the minds of many.

However, Kohll’s provides revolutionary products to help individuals live safe and remain in their homes. Kohll’s was one of the first in the United States to offer the Raizer, a folding lift-up chair that allows one person to pick up another from a fall without any additional assistance. However, Kohll’s Rx works hard to try and ensure that the falls never have to happen through its other products and services.