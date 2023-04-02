Last fall, Dr. Maryanne Stevens, president of the College of St. Mary, was named the 2022 Woman of the Year at the inaugural Inspire: Celebrating Women’s Leadership Awards luncheon. She told over 600 attendees, “it’s the college and working here that has inspired me.”

Dr. Stevens and the other remarkable women who were honored are wonderful examples of inspired leadership.

The Inspire program was developed to celebrate these extraordinary leaders. And we couldn’t be more excited to do it again. But we can’t do it without your help.

I’m excited to share that nominations are now open for all award categories. We’d love to hear from you about the women you see making an impact on our community, along with young women preparing for leadership roles. Go to Inspire-Omaha.com to nominate the women who Inspire.

In 2022, over 400 nominations were received. We know this year is going to top that exponentially.

We also couldn’t do it without our presenting sponsor, Union Bank and Trust. From the inception of Inspire nearly a decade ago, Union Bank and Trust has supported the program every step of the way.

“It’s so special when hundreds of women are nominated and all are celebrated in some way, shape or form for their unique life journeys yet similar traits that have lifted them up as successful leaders and role models,” said Carol Ash, vice president of marketing at Union Bank and Trust. “Our team has been honored to support this wonderful and growing community that lifts women’s achievements throughout Nebraska and gives so many people reasons to truly be inspired.”

The Inspire 2022 category award winners were:

Excellence in Business (large): Carmen Tapio, owner and CEO of North End Teleservices

Excellence in Business (small-medium): Tricia Riggins, managing partner at RG & Associates

Excellence in Education: Abby Fehr, principal of Rose Hill Elementary

Excellence in Public Service: Gina Tomes, family life director at Bethlehem House

Community Volunteer: Dr. Anne Hubbard, CEO and president of Claire M. Hubbard Foundation

Excellence in Healthcare: Dr. Kristine McVea, chief medical officer and physician of OneWorld Community Health Center

Inspire $5000 Scholarship provided by North End Teleservices: Valentina Arriola, Little Sister in the BBBSM program

Visionary Award: Ashley Kuhn, president of Blair Freeman Group

Young Leaders Award: Alajia McKizia, freelance artist and curator

Presented by Union Bank & Trust, the 2023 Inspire Women’s Leadership Awards luncheon will be held on Nov. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CHI Health Center Omaha. For sponsorship information or details about participating in this event, contact Cheri Dickmeyer at 402-444-1264 or cheri.dickmeyer@owh.com.

I look forward to seeing you at this year’s lunch when we honor a new group of inspiring women.

