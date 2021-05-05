Brian Wilson: Learning on the fly and soaring

Brian Wilson of Nebraska Methodist Hospital demonstrates the necessity to adapt as a nurse.

Wilson — an RN in the progressive care unit — showed his aptitude a little more than a year into his career, receiving a national DAISY Award for extraordinary nursing care in November of 2019.

The prestigious award, he said, was a confidence booster. COVID in 2020 proved to be a confidence shaker.

Wilson’s unit on the sixth floor of the Methodist north tower became the closed COVID unit.

“I feel bad for the nurses starting off last year,” said Wilson. “Just before COVID, we had a low patient census and there was talk of furloughing staff. We had already stopped all elective surgeries. Then the pandemic hit and four-plus shifts of 12 hours became standard on Six North. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) was recommending changes all the time.”

The emotional toll compounded for the nurses.

“The restriction of family members (from spending time with loved ones) was very difficult,” he said. “In one weekend, we had two patients placed on comfort care because of COVID ... and were in their rooms constantly for the families.”