Every time Jen Tran questions why she became a forensic nurse examiner – usually following a call to action that comes in the middle of the night – the answer presents itself.

“Every time I think that, the patients I see show me why I do,” Tran said.

In her role at Methodist Health System, Tran works with victims of elder abuse, sexual abuse, human trafficking, strangulation and domestic abuse. She works with people at their most vulnerable.

“You show up when they are in the most traumatic and scary moments of their lives. What they have experienced can only be described as horrific,” she said. “There’s something to be said for going through this experience with them: You are not alone. I believe I give them control back of their situation.”

Tran is good at what she does, her nominator wrote. “Jen’s compassion, level of communication, knowledge, expertise, and passion make her the ideal advocate for patients and our community. These traits and her infectious personality have left an indelible impression with everyone she’s worked with.”

Tran served as Methodist’s Forensic Nurse Examiner team leader for five years before stepping into her role as a forensic nurse examiner in January. “I’m now part of the team. My children only will be young for so long.”

Following her high school graduation, Tran wanted to attend Creighton and major in criminal justice – a program the university didn’t offer. A Creighton administrator suggested nursing because it offered options and specialties. During an internship at the Omaha Police Department, a homicide lieutenant shared an article about forensic nurse examiners, which led her to pursue an advanced degree at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.

In her role as a forensic nurse examiner, Tran works 12-hour on-call shifts from home, which includes weekends and holidays. Calls from Methodist can come at any time.

In her role, she said, Tran visits with abuse victims about what happened and collects forensic evidence. She treats some patients for possible sexually transmitted diseases and provides options for follow-up care. Providing those resources, she said, gives her peace of mind that her patients have opportunities for additional assistance.

“The hardest part of my job is that I don’t see what their future holds. In 98 percent of my cases, I don’t see resolution, if there is some. Being with them in that moment, I realize, is the start of their moving forward.”