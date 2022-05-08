Melissa Gates, BSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, CPEN, Nebraska Medicine: When wanting to feel close is anything but selfish

Melissa Gates always has the same advice when she trains new nurses:

Protect your license: Don’t be afraid to ask questions, and it’s OK to say no.

Think outside of the box: Dance around like a little kid; hold a patient’s hand; and improvise when you don’t have the right equipment. Think beyond what you learned in school.

Take care of yourself: You can’t just go to work, go home, go to bed and then do it all over again. Make time for self-care.

Gates admits to ignoring her own advice until recently. As a certified ER nurse, certified trauma nurse, certified pediatric emergency nurse, SANE nurse — and a single mother of a teenage son — overnight shifts don’t allow for much spare time. As a result, she has missed activities, school events and time spent together.

On the hardest days when she has had to deal with patients struggling to stay alive, her passion has wavered. In fact, between COVID and the nursing shortage, she had considered a career as a doctor. She was even enrolled in pre-med classes. But then a patient changed her mind.

“She helped me realize that I wanted to be next to my patients. I like the closeness that you feel, and you only can feel that as a nurse,” she said.

It turns out that Gates feels that same closeness when she trains nurses. She said she loves to see them learn and progress, often feeling like a proud “mama bear” when they succeed. Saving a life falls into that same category, while her son’s achievements are in a category all on their own.

“I’m grateful that I can teach my son how to have a good work ethic, and that you have to make sacrifices for the things that you want and need,” she said.

No wonder she gives such good advice.