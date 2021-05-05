Tim Hoarty: Accepting baptism by fire in ICU

Growing up in Omaha, Tim Hoarty often found himself as captain of the sports teams he played on. Those early games of identifying, training and deploying talent nudged him toward his current role as a service leader in the critical care ICU at Nebraska Methodist Hospital.

Landing that job came in the fall of 2019 — the eve of the coronavirus pandemic, the greatest health care challenge in modern history. COVID was his baptism by fire in the ICU, where he’s responsible for the unit’s training, hiring, safety, qualifying and updating.

“What I love about critical care is that you’re involved in every single aspect of the patient’s care,” said Hoarty, who was previously a nurse in Methodist’s cardiac unit for seven years. “It’s tough not being in direct patient care (as) it was my first love, but you really get to know everything going on with the patient.”

He is also the conduit for information affecting the patient.

“I’m always responsible for getting the latest information from our professional groups and especially from the Centers for Disease Control,” Hoarty said. “It’s important for me to provide evidence-based medicine and make sure they have what they need.”