Now in its third year, the World-Herald’s and Daily Nonpareil’s special recognition program, “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care,” wants to thank all of the community's nurses and health care workers.

While we are grateful for their contributions every day, today is especially poignant as we celebrate 2023 Nurses Week. This year's national theme is "You Make a Difference."

Once again, we asked our readers to nominate a nurse who has made a significant impact in their lives or the lives of others. A panel of local, experienced judges determined our honorees -- seven from Omaha and three from Council Bluffs -- and we’re introducing the them in this section.

All of our honorees are representative of the national theme: They all make a difference.

The World-Herald and Daily Nonpareil are once again proud to partner with our presenting sponsors, RTG Medical and Methodist Jennie Edmundson, as well as our supporting sponsors, Methodist Health Systems and Iowa Western Community College, to honor these outstanding nurses.

Whether this week, next week, next month or every day, we say "thank you" to our local nurses for everything they do for their patients and their communities.