Every hour of every day, someone in our state is faced with a challenge, and Nebraska 211 is ready to listen and lend a helping hand.

Nebraska 211 connects neighbors in need with the resources to help — with trained specialists providing referrals for food pantries, housing and utility assistance, employment support, child care, mental health services and more.

No matter the situation, Nebraska 211 is available to help while also making strides to unite and strengthen communities across Nebraska and Iowa.

What is 211?

Supported by United Way of the Midlands, the 211 Helpline is an essential service offered to the entire state of Nebraska — all 93 counties — as well as western Iowa. It provides free information and referral services to people who may not know how to find or access local programs to address their needs. It’s a helping hand of health and human resources when it seems other avenues have been exhausted.

In 2022, the 211 Helpline recorded over 364,000 contacts — a nearly 40% increase from 2021 — with callers’ top 5 needs being:

Join Club 211 The Nebraska 211 Helpline assists nearly 1,000 community members in need each day. With the cost of each contact averaging $5.20, 211 Club Members help 40 members in our community receive the services they need to thrive. Join Club 211 to lend a helping hand to those in need of housing, utility assistance, healthcare, food and more. Join Club 211 today.

Housing

Utility assistance

Employment

Health care

Food

“Our team takes great pride in serving our community. Now more than ever, our community relies on the 211 Helpline to overcome obstacles when there is nowhere else to turn,” said Steve Rippe, senior director of 211. “Our specialists are available to lend a hand 24/7, 365 days a year, and our team continues to connect our community members with the resources they need to thrive.”

Easy to connect

By having partnerships with more than 13,000 programs and services across Nebraska and Iowa, the 211 Helpline provides multiple points of access for those looking to receive assistance easily and confidentially. Via ne211.org, Nebraskans can access an online database of local health and human service programs, community services, disaster services, governmental programs and more. Iowans can find assistance via the existing 211iowa.org site. Individuals can also access similar information via the 211 Nebraska/SW Iowa app, which is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.

In addition to going online or using the app, individuals can also text 898211 or call 2-1-1 to communicate directly with a trained 211 community resource specialist. Assistance is available 24/7 in more than 240 languages using the tele-interpreter service and bilingual staff.

To learn more about 211, go to ne211.org.