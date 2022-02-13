'A meaningful legacy:' CAP program celebrates 10 years of impact on Omaha giving

When people sit down with a professional who has earned a CAP designation, the conversation goes well beyond tax savings and asset management. They're thinking holistically about how to plan and implement the client's goals – discussing family giving and what their legacy may look like. This becomes an integral part of client meetings – and the result is a more educated, engaged and philanthropic community.

“Mark’s contribution to Omaha is immeasurable but is very significant,” Kush added. “Moreover, he is also having an impact regionally and nationally, authoring two books, consulting and speaking on financial planning topics and getting CAP programs started in other cities.

“The ripple effects of his efforts will never be measurable, but is incredible and as significant as any monetary donation that he could have made.”

Along with his work with CAP, Weber recently completed writing his second book, "The Legacy Spectrum."

Weber said the book is nontechnical and written for the average person. The basic premise is that each person has a choice of how to be remembered after death.