A new level of precision: OrthoNebraska uses cutting-edge robotics in knee surgeries

The first hospital in Nebraska dedicated to the complete care and treatment of orthopedic patients is now offering the latest generation of robotics to better serve those seeking knee replacement to regain lost mobility.
OrthoNebraska surgeons introduced the Velys robotic-assisted surgery solution in September and their patients already are experiencing quicker and less painful recoveries.
“Our goal was to introduce the concept to our patients that we are restoring the knee rather than replacing it,” said Dr. Sayfe Jassim, an orthopedic surgeon at OrthoNebraska who has performed more than 100 procedures using the Velys solution.
The robot-assisted solution allows surgeons to customize their approach to each procedure by assessing the joint while it’s moving, he said. “This recreates what is happening day-to-day for the patient. It’s a level of precision we’ve never had before.”
Five OrthoNebraska surgeons now are trained on the Velys system, including Dr. Jassim who teaches surgeons at orthopedic hospitals throughout the country on the procedure.
The motivation behind OrthoNebraska’s quest to improve its surgical procedures stemmed from the national satisfaction rates reported by knee replacement patients, said Dr. Jassim, who completed a medical fellowship in adult reconstruction at the CORE Institute Specialty Hospital in Arizona.
OrthoNebraska’s administrators knew that patient satisfaction rates for hip replacements historically have always been higher than knee replacements.
“We saw robotics as the next chapter in knee replacements, as we continually seek to have better outcomes, which means happier patients,” Dr. Jassim said.
So OrthoNebraska did its homework and spent the past two years exploring ways to improve its surgical techniques with a purpose of improving their patients’ experience before, during and after surgery.
Among the opportunities OrthoNebraska explored was the latest generation of robotics used in the operating room. Robotics were introduced in surgical procedures nearly two decades ago, Dr. Jassim said, but that technology has evolved by leaps and bounds, which is often the case.
One of the benefits of Velys robotic-assisted surgery is surgeons collect data during the surgery that allow them to position the knee better. The data also allow the surgeon to make an extremely precise cut – within 1/32 of an inch to be exact – during the procedure. Think of a business card lying flat – that kind of precision, he said.
Although still early in its use, Dr. Jassim said, the new surgical procedure is showing a strong return in patient recovery. “I do see earlier improvements in range of motion in our patients. They’re not using walking aids at two weeks, where it may have been a few weeks longer before.”
Case in point: Dr. Jassim recently used Velys to replace a 65-year-old patient’s knee. She had long-standing knee pain and had exhausted all non-surgical options. She finished her physical therapy regimen two weeks early.
“She’s doing great. She’s looking at have the other knee done soon,” he said.