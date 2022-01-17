A new level of precision: OrthoNebraska uses cutting-edge robotics in knee surgeries

OrthoNebraska’s administrators knew that patient satisfaction rates for hip replacements historically have always been higher than knee replacements.

“We saw robotics as the next chapter in knee replacements, as we continually seek to have better outcomes, which means happier patients,” Dr. Jassim said.

So OrthoNebraska did its homework and spent the past two years exploring ways to improve its surgical techniques with a purpose of improving their patients’ experience before, during and after surgery.

Among the opportunities OrthoNebraska explored was the latest generation of robotics used in the operating room. Robotics were introduced in surgical procedures nearly two decades ago, Dr. Jassim said, but that technology has evolved by leaps and bounds, which is often the case.

One of the benefits of Velys robotic-assisted surgery is surgeons collect data during the surgery that allow them to position the knee better. The data also allow the surgeon to make an extremely precise cut – within 1/32 of an inch to be exact – during the procedure. Think of a business card lying flat – that kind of precision, he said.