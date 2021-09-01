A taste of Italy in Omaha: La Festa Italiana returns for 3-day celebration this weekend

“Spaghetti and meatballs is our most popular dish,” Bolamperti says.

The menu also includes authentic Italian recipes that date back generations, including sausage and pepper sandwiches and farsu magru, a meat roll dish popular with Italian families.

“Italians don’t let go of our recipes,” he says. “Some of them go back 75 years or more.”

The festival also includes entertainment, including live music from different local cover bands each night. The Santa Lucia Festival Band will perform a one-hour program of Italian and patriotic marches each day.

Other features of the festival include the annual bocce ball tournament, Italian cooking demonstrations, a fireworks display and a variety of children’s activities. Festival displays will celebrate famous Italians and local families whose histories span several generations, as well as a booth highlighting the “sister city” project between Omaha and Carlentini, Sicily, supported by local organizations Santa Lucia, the Sons of Italy and the American Heritage Society.

The festival returns in-person this year after a socially distanced event last year. Bolamperti says he’s excited to return to an in-person gathering.